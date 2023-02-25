Letters from Russia | “Under no circumstances do I want to go back to war,” says a Russian soldier on his home leave and explains why

The slow train from the capital to the periphery is the perfect milieu for conversations.

The Letters from Russia series has a new author named Ivan. He spends the evening with a Russian soldier in the restaurant car of a train leaving Moscow.

Train is very slow. It already left Moscow hours ago, and it still has a long, long journey to Karelia, Russia. It’s pitch black behind the window.

The perfect time to visit the restaurant car.

First, I’m alone at my desk. Then the waiter asks me to move a little, because he has to make room for someone who has all the hallmarks of a “valued customer”.