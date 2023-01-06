Letters from Russia | This is how the cease-fire was commented in a St. Petersburg bar: “Russia is not ruled by an old, crazy idiot, as is believed in the West”

A reporter from St. Petersburg asked his hometown for comments on the cease-fire announced by Putin. This is how the people of St. Petersburg interpret it.

It is clear, that Vladimir Putin the announcement of the ongoing “ceasefire” is a message. It was not intended as a ceasefire but as interpretations of a ceasefire.

My interpretation? I immediately thought it was a Russian provocation. Of course, they did not miss this opportunity. The ceasefire timed for Russian Christmas has a huge impact on the minds of Russians – especially if the provocation succeeds or is made to succeed.

How appropriate it would be if there was an explosion in one of the Russian barracks during these very hours. Or in an Orthodox church near the border. Or somewhere deeper in Russia.

Something like the Mainila shots in 1939. Something that could be blamed on Ukraine.

It would immediately increase support for the war in Russia and would give the administration a “moral justification” for almost anything: a new campaign proposal, a declaration of martial law, even more massive weapons.

Thus my thoughts went through when I heard about the “ceasefire”, but at the same time I knew that no matter how I analyzed the message, in Russia it sinks into people in such a way that they have already locked their attitudes.

The Z people receive information with enthusiasm and without questioning.

Silent opponents of war are anxious and suspicious.

Then I asked myself: do I know this anyway? I follow Russia from exile, I have been away from home for a long time. What do St. Petersburgers who celebrate the holidays in free restaurants and bars think?

I asked for a report on St. Petersburg’s night. I got four opinions about the ceasefire.

Woman by name Irina turned the conversation to what the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said In an interview with the BBC on the 29th of December. According to Budanov, at that time Russia had already decided on the launch of the move, which would start on the fifth of January. That is, on the very same day that Putin announced the cease-fire.

And that evening, Irina commented in a St. Petersburg bar like this:

“Did something happen today? The Ukrainians tried to spoil our New Year and Christmas celebrations with lies about the start of the campaign in Russia. We declared a ceasefire. I think that says it all. It shows that we are on the side of light in the fight against evil.”

35 years old Ivan again analyzed: “If we think of war as a game of chess – that is, not only strength but also wisdom is decisive – this is a good move. Whatever the reasons behind the ceasefire, it shows that Russia is not ruled by an old, crazy idiot, as the West believes. A crazy idiot would be Zelenskyiif he does not join the ceasefire.”

Nikita said that he is against war and Putin. But:

“Putin’s announcement of a ceasefire does put Ukraine in a difficult position. If they agree to it, they show that they are following the enemy’s line. If they don’t admit it, they look bad. So I don’t know what to think about this. Very unexpected.”

About 40 years old man named Stepan said:

“For more than ten months now, Ukrainians have been killed by Russian shells every day. So, of course, even a small ceasefire means something, then there will be no more victims. By the way, I think the Russians are just out of ammunition. However, the most important question here is whether we believe that there really is a ceasefire. Personally, I don’t believe the words of our administration at all.”

And still one view I read on social media. It was on a Telegram channel called Nabutovswhich is held by a St. Petersburg journalist belonging to the opposition Kirill Nabutov.

He has 40,000 followers. One of them is the moniker Ali Tuning Fork, who stated this:

“It [tulitauko] could have been a pretty good propaganda weapon. But only “could have been” because a) even though the order for a ceasefire was said, it is clear that the false words are not an order but a suggestion. b) Despite the words, no one is actually following the ceasefire. Not really Kadyrov’s false religion warriors or Prigozhin devils.”

In the Letters from Russia series, exiled St. Petersburg journalist Mihail and Moscow cultural professional Jan write to Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS