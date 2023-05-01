Letters from Russia | The Russians now make their own booze – you can’t do it straight away

The 2020s brought alcohol to Russian garages and cabins again. Now there are roughly two types of home smokers, says Ivan.

If want something well done, best to do it yourself. An old Russian proverb works especially in difficult times.

The boom in home smoking of liquor started in Russia with the corona pandemic and continues now, when the war and sanctions are disciplining the economy and imports. (I wrote about the supply of imported beers previously).

The prevalence of home smoking is already reminiscent of the times of perestroika in the second half of the 1980s, when restrictions on the sale and use of alcohol were very strict in the Soviet Union. But there is one key difference in the situation. In today’s Russia, you don’t go to jail for drinking alcohol. At least not yet.

When Russians start shopping for a bad day, so the first thing many people do is buy sugar, buckwheat and… equipment for the liquor pan, if they are not already at home. This not only ensures that booze is available. Drinking alcohol is also a way to show that I am free and independent from state control. I don’t ask or need anyone’s permission to do this!

The equipment can be bought from a specialist store with all the details for 20,000–30,000 rubles (about 220–330 euros). Or you can use ingenuity and an old kettle and make a pot of booze yourself at the dacha.

This specialty store set for making home wine costs more than 25,000 rubles.

Finally, you need 20 liters of pure draft, eight kilos of sugar, yeast and 16 hours of your own time.

If everything goes as desired, the result is about six liters of drink with a strength of 40% by volume. That is, 12 half-liter bottles of vodka. The price of one bottle will be 54 rubles, while you can pay at least 380 rubles for a half-liter bottle of vodka in the store.

At home, the bottle itself may cost more than the alcohol it contains.

In a specialty store, empty bottles are sold for 80-160 rubles. According to one calculation, half a liter of alcohol made in a garage costs 54 rubles

The Russians believe that home fuel is reliable as a product. The ingredients are known and in order. It is said that factories use grain mixed with sawdust to make cheap vodka. Filters are changed much less often than they should be. I think this is true.

in Russia there are now, as a rule, two types of alcohol smokers. Others make a drink out of passion for distilling. They compete to see who has the best gear. They don’t skimp on new equipment. Sometimes they have a real mini-factory in the garage. Most of the production is given as a gift to friends and acquaintances. It’s noble craftsmanship.

Products for craft liquor makers.

You can buy different packages of ingredients for burning liquor.

Others smoke for themselves. Usually they are rural. They have less production, or of course it depends on how much they drink. In a holiday village near St. Petersburg last year, I got to know three guys who represented this group. They built a liquor pot from improvised tools. They had only bought silicone pipes. They cost about 500 rubles (5.5 euros).

However, problems followed: two of the three guys ended up in the hospital due to food poisoning. No less than three times during the year. However, they did not stop drinking. What else would they do? There have always been few opportunities for employment in small Russian villages, and since the beginning of the war there have been even fewer jobs.

Neither these two groups of home smokers are therefore not breaking the law if they are not allowed to earn a kick from their production. The state does not want to share the monopoly, and therefore the punishment for the illegal sale of alcohol is severe: large fines or even imprisonment. In theory, it would be possible to register officially but license price is almost 10 million rubles (over 110,000 euros), so that’s about it.

Despite everything, there is a market for self-made booze. The seller just has to be prepared for “deductions” (money or goods) from the local police. In a couple of months, my friend gathered a customer base of about 30 buyers for his carefully made distillate in a village in Leningrad county. Most of the customers are restaurateurs who operate legally.

Major winners in all this, of course, are the equipment manufacturers. The production of devices in Russia has increased tenfold in the last ten years. Tariff have doubled in three years.

Fresh ones according to studies, Russia is not in the top group when comparing alcohol consumption in different countries.

I do not know. Hardly anyone measures the consumption of home fuel. And when, at the same time, the number of liquor stores is also on the rise, perhaps the ranking in the World Cup drinking statistics would still be in the top ten. As I wrote earlier, there are more liquor stores in Russia than ever.

For sad reasons, Russians no longer buy and drink Western drinks as they used to. Despite the sanctions, there is some available, but the prices are quite high. In the KB store in St. Petersburg, French cognac now costs about 2,000 rubles (about 25 euros), while it used to cost 1,500 rubles (the sellers swear that the cognac is really French, but do not say how it got into the store). Restaurants and bars are visited less.

At home, the booze flows. We want to escape from reality.

I repeat the new proverb of the people:

In today’s Russia, you have to be drunk to keep your head straight.

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS