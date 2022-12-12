Letters from Russia | Scary: the words liberal and democrat have become really offensive in Russia

Petersburg journalist Mihail often hears the question of whether he understands Ukrainian. Some. But he doesn’t always understand Russian either.

In Russian there have been changes due to the war and recent policies. The most significant of them are related to the pronunciation of the name of Ukraine.

According to traditional Russian rules, you should say “na Ukrainu” (in Ukraine). This rule has been applied for hundreds of years before the start of the current conflict and clearly has nothing to do with positive or negative attitudes towards Ukraine.

However, Ukrainians themselves prefer to say “v Ukrainu” (in Ukraine). The idea is that the v-preposition is usually used in Russian when referring to independent states.

The difference between “na” and “v” changed from linguistic to political with the rise of tensions between the two countries, mainly after the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

After the war broke out, the difference became really significant.

Supporters of aggression exclusively use the preposition “na”.

If you say “v”, you clearly define yourself as an opponent of war.

It’s the same question emerged also in Poland. The Polish Language Council has even published an official one in July recommendation uses the saying “w Ukrainie” in place of the originally equally correct “na Ukrainie”. The explanation begins with the words: “Taking into account the special situation and the feelings of our Ukrainian friends…”

“ The pranks turned into reality.

To politics based changes in the Russian language are not only related to Ukraine. It’s scary to say, but words like Liberal (liberal in Finnish) and demokrat (democrat) have become really offensive in recent years. And this has not even been ordered from above.

Many people think that the “democrats” almost destroyed the country Yeltsin’s years, and “liberals” are some who want to do the same today. To Alexei Navalny supporters may be called “liberals” in a disparaging tone, even those who are not supporters of Putin either.

I can’t remember when I’ve heard them used as a neutral expression as part of political speech, apart from some news about the US Democratic Party.

This also involves a linguistic joke. Some sharp-tongued prankster sometimes put the words together democrat and der’mo (shit in Finnish), and Tolstoy and Dostoevsky the language was thus enriched by a new word der’mokrat.

Another connected the word Liberal to the word pederastyand that’s how ugly-sounding came into use libertarian.

The pranks turned into reality. Many people loved the new versions and started using them without losing any sense of humor.

Now it is the case that colloquially the words Liberal and democrat are only used for a person (or a group) who talks about this and that but is unable to manage real things. That is, about the idle talker. About the scumbag. From bean stew. It’s silly, but that echo in the words is there, even though it shouldn’t be.

In Russia, the opposition doesn’t describe themselves as liberals, I don’t know why – maybe because they know it doesn’t serve them well.

“ Russian and Ukrainian languages ​​are different – but still very similar.

Here in this context, let me remind you that “suppression of the Russian language in Ukraine” is one of the arguments used to justify the war in Russia in the first place.

The Ukrainian and Russian languages ​​sound similar to the ears of Western Europeans, I have heard this often. My European friends ask me if Russian speakers understand Ukrainian. Do I understand?

I think the same as Swedish speakers understand Danish. Or Finns Estonian.

If you speak slowly or read, some words are completely clear and you may get some idea of ​​the whole text.

Russian and Ukrainian languages ​​are different – but still very similar. One important word tells about it, which is written exactly the same way in both languages: МИР. Peace.

In the Letters from Russia series, exiled St. Petersburg journalist Mihail and Moscow cultural professional Jan write to Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS