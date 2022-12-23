Letters from Russia | My friend who escaped from Russia answered the message unexpectedly from Moscow

The President’s New Year’s speech is particularly interesting this year, writes St. Petersburg journalist Mihail. Is it possible to escape the motion proposal again?

Latvia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Israel… These are the countries to which Russians I know have moved this year.

The first migration wave started in the spring as soon as the “special operation” started.

Of course, not everyone left because of the unfair, aggressive war their country was waging. The personal safety of many was also not threatened, at least not yet. In the spring, many people left who foresaw that life in Russia would become impossible and who had the opportunity to leave.

People who have education, money, contacts and maybe already a second home ready abroad. My feeling is that many of those who left have not returned to Russia.

Second The wave of migration was born from the autumn business launch. Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilizations on September 21.

Now we ran away because our own safety was threatened. Those who left did not want to be cannon fodder for the front. Of course, it has also been about principles. As a rule, those who fled because of the launch are anything but admirers of Putin and supporters of the war. However, for a large part, resistance has been limited to “kitchen talks” between relatives and close friends. Their resistance could have been different, public and vocal, if there was no fear.

Many who could not have afforded to leave also fled the business launch. In other words, detach yourself from your everyday life, possible work and home, at least for longer than a couple of months. Now that couple of months have passed.

Queues formed at the border between Georgia and Russia at the end of September, when the decision to start the movement caused Russians to flee.

Pavel moved to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, at the end of September. He is a 36-year-old TV director. In his case, the departure was made easy. He works on a well-known Russian digital platform.

The average age of the company’s employees is low. There are many men. The company’s management was far wiser and already in the summer started to find out what kind of opportunities the company would have to work outside of Russia. At the end of September, they had a legal unit up and running in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where most of the male workers moved. So does Pavel.

“Before I left, I felt that nowadays life is the same everywhere, because so many Russians have left the country.”

A view of Tashkent at the beginning of November.

Pavel is an old acquaintance of mine. We have a mutual friend who also works in TV and film productions, and he has moved to a small town in the mountains of Armenia. He has said that representatives of Russia’s “creative intelligentsia” can be found everywhere these days. He had met a famous Russian animation film producer in his small town in the mountains about a week after his arrival. Now they are developing a joint project.

“ This wasn’t how it was supposed to go.

I was chatting With Pavel for the first time from Tashkent around the middle of October. He was pleased. The atmosphere in Uzbekistan was different from that in Russia. It appeared as a possibility in TV productions. Pavel began to think about what kind of documentaries could be shot in the country. Tashkent has a long history and a lot to show that could interest Russians and other foreigners. The freedom to do was startling.

“In Russia, you always have to think before starting a new TV project, whether it will cause problems from the authorities. Is there something in it that they might be misunderstanding?”

Freedom was also felt in everyday life. You could say war. Or make fun of Putin even on the street.

Pavel praised the hospitality of the Uzbeks and the local, low price level. You could organize the whole family’s life in the country.

In a city of three million inhabitants, you didn’t come across fellow Russians on every street corner.

When the next time I asked about Pavel’s news in mid-November, he replied by sending a picture of snowy Moscow.

He had returned home.

The picture was accompanied by the following text: “The jacket completely deflated while I was sitting there in Tashkent. I went back home. I just went for a walk with the stroller and I felt like I did something good.”

The sharpest turns of phrase have been removed from the text, as they are not suitable for publication.

After all, he had already said in October that he felt lonely and alien in Tashkent. His family was still in Moscow.

But this was not how it was supposed to go. Pavel explained:

“I realized that emigration is more difficult than I previously thought. Especially if he is a family man. My oldest daughter goes to a good school, the middle one has a place in a prestigious kindergarten in Moscow. The whole family is used to a certain standard of living. And it’s not just about money. I’m not at all sure that I would find equally skilled Uzbek teachers, doctors or nurses.”

Pavel spent a month and a half in Tashkent. Many of her male colleagues have also returned. About a dozen still work in the company’s office in Uzbekistan and are not planning to return to Russia.

Departures at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo field at the end of September.

One another, who has returned home to Russia from Uzbekistan, says that despite everything, being an exile in Tashkent is perhaps the easiest.

“Many fled to Europe and have been treated negatively just because they are Russian. I guess they can only dream of our experience in Tashkent. I experienced nothing but complete support. Everyone was friendly and polite. The locals always greeted us with a smile, called us ‘brother’ or ‘sister’ and sometimes made good-natured jokes. ‘Before we went to Russia, now you come here.’ Honestly, I can’t help but wonder how on earth we even deserve such a warm and pleasant attitude?”

President Putin already announced at the end of October that all the goals of the process had been achieved and that the business proposal would end on the last day of October.

The future is still questionable. An official order on the end of the business launch has not been issued. There are rumors about its “second wave”.

Pavel assesses the situation as follows:

“New Year’s Eve is a very special and holy holiday for Russians. It’s probably the only day of the year when everyone listens to the president – even those who would never listen otherwise. My guess is that he wants the families to listen to him at home with their loved ones and not send more men to the trenches before then.”

The President’s New Year’s speech is traditionally broadcast just before midnight. It has been an integral part of New Year’s celebrations both in the Soviet Union and in Russia. In addition to the speech, the details of the transmission have sometimes been received hints from the future.

This year, the traditional end-of-the-year policy speech will not be heard, because Putin has canceled several public appearances for the rest of the year.

Pavel and others I spoke with agree that the business launch will continue early next year – perhaps mid-January, perhaps as late as March.

Now there is only a winter break in this war, which Russia intends to win at any cost.

In the Letters from Russia series, exiled St. Petersburg journalist Mihail and Moscow cultural professional Jan write to Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS