Letters from Russia | I went to St. Petersburg at night to see if there is anything like Moscow's rowdy party here – I was surprised

Ivan from the Letters from Russia series goes to St. Petersburg at night and finds a lot of things that have disappeared from official Russia.

Size Russia in the last week of 2023 is shocked from a party in a Moscow nightclub, where the celebrities were wearing very little clothing.

The Kremlin didn't like what it saw. Celebrities apologized for their partying, many of them lost their jobs or received other unpleasant sanctions.

But why have ordinary citizens also shown outrage at such parties? Partying in small clothes (but not naked anyway) is quite common at night in big Russian cities.

I believe it is because of – inflation.

Everything is more expensive than before. The Russian central bank says it is fighting 7-8 percent inflation, but real prices seem to be rising much higher.

And then the social media channels are filled with cheesy pictures of the entertainment elite, where the rapper is dressed in just a sock – but not just any sock, but one of the world's most expensive brand socks (he ended up in a tube for 15 days).

When The Moscow night club party was the focus of all of Russia and maybe even the world, I stopped to watch the night in St. Petersburg. Yes, the nightlife here also goes on. No, there were no near-nude parties anywhere.

I was wondering what kind of club I would go to. Shots in the most expensive places in the center are already too far from the wallet of the average consumer – 800–1000 rubles, or about 8–10 euros – but there are also many cheaper places in the city.

That's how it is.

There were a lot of young people there, younger than 25 years. They had clearly paid attention to their attire. But not in such a way that they show that their clothes are an expensive brand or the latest fashion. A beautiful hat on one's head seemed to be more valued than an expensive handbag in one's hand.

Nightclub hat fashion.

Age difference nevertheless, I did not feel like a stranger among them. I wasn't the only one over 40.

After staying in the nightclub for a while, I made an honest assessment: this St. Petersburg nightclub is like Russia without the war of aggression. Looking at these young people, it was hard to imagine that Russia could really turn into a police dictatorship. Maybe they too escaped the harshness of the outside world: took a shot of good tequila, spoke English and grimaced when they heard the word “Putin”. They actually contorted their faces as if they were being offered a sour lemon.

The war wasn't talked about and they didn't want to talk about it. I didn't manage to find a person who expressed his support for the war and Putin, or was even excited to argue about it.

The atmosphere was friendly, even gentle.

The clientele of the nightclub could be called hipsters, and I feel that these hipsters have as much potential to change Russia as the liberal opposition.

If they want to invest in it.

I doubt it. Politics doesn't seem to be anywhere near the top of their interests.

People on the street listening to musicians.

At night I went to eat Ukrainian borscht soup. Yes, that's the name used for a grocery store in St. Petersburg that's open all night but I hadn't been to in a while. The soup was more expensive than before but still delicious.

Main street Nevski Prospekt was festive and lively. The Lutheran Church of St. Peter and Paul promised daily services in German and Russian. The Finnish flag with a heart fluttered on the facade.

I continued my journey along Nevsky and stopped at the street callers. They performed a song by the Ukrainian band Vopli Vidoplyasova Buli in the village. It was amazing because the song is not very well known in Russia. After that they called Boris Grebenshikovthe Pornofilmy band and Andrei Makarevich. All these artists have openly expressed their opposition to the war. They cannot perform in Russia, and the songs have been removed from the repertoire of radio stations.

They ring in the street.

Until the police came and asked to stop the illegal concert. It appeared that no one was arrested, however, an achievement in modern Russia. I saw passers-by with disgust on their faces as they looked at the approaching police officers.

“I'm from Voronezh. For the last ten years, St. Petersburg has been a city of freedom for me in the midst of the darkness and madness of this current Russia. But now the police have found their way here. How I hate them,” said Borisa passer-by.

St. Petersburg the atmosphere in the center has always been different from the rest of Russia. Peter lives his own life. It listens to music, goes to shops and nightclubs.

I walked down the main street of the northern capital and wondered how far our city is from the terrible war of aggression that our country is waging in the other direction.

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are compiled and information acquisition is also done in HS's editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS