St. Petersburg journalist Mihail was amazed at what the Kremlin wants schoolchildren to learn about the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In November The 4th is “National Unity Day” in Russia. This year, it was accompanied by special content in schools.

It came from the Ministry of Education’s order to hold “discussions about what’s important” classes for students. The purpose of these classes is to instill the patriotism dictated by the Kremlin into the minds of children.

Read more: The war brought a new patriotic lesson to Russian schools, where even the teacher’s turn words are scripted

The goal of the National Unity Day in school education was as follows: Creates “historical memory”, a feeling of belonging to the system of traditional Russian values, raises patriotism and creates awareness of belonging to a united, multinational country.

It was posted on the website of the Ministry of Education, which is intended for teachers.

Programming such “historical memory” customized by Putin into children’s minds is a disturbing thought in itself. But I was particularly amazed by one interpretation of the turn of history.

The teachers was assigned to deal with unifying the nation “in the face of various types of threats”. The students had to be made to believe that certain turning points in Russian history are examples of this.

The following possible examples were mentioned: the period of turmoil (1598–1613), Napoleon’s military expedition to Russia (in Russian it is called the Patriotic War of 1812), World War II (the Great Patriotic War). Of course, wars are threats.

But then the last example was mentioned that I found strange and shocking: the events of the 1990s.

That is, the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In my own experience, we were all happy that the Soviet Union fell. All of us – regardless of generation – were eager to build a new, independent and free Russia. Of course, there were some exceptions and there were difficulties with time. There was a shortage of certain products, but the situation cannot be compared to wartime (my grandmother knew that for sure).

See also Saudi Arabia | Organization: Saudi woman sentenced to 45 years in prison for social media posts Children and young people cooled off in the pool of Sokolnik park in the heat of last summer.

Now the lessons were offered several excerpts from both the official correspondence between the authorities and the diaries of unknown people, which emphasized the horror of the time:

They stated, for example, the following:

The fall and winter of 1991 turned out to be the worst for the nation.

“November 6, 1991. Bread lines all over Moscow. People have to wait in line for 2-3 hours.”

“In St. Petersburg, the situation is critical, when food rations according to rationing coupons should be delivered to the city’s population.”

And one more diary entry written by a reporter Pavel Savinkov In Blagoveshchensk in the Far East of Russia:

“Among the builders of the Baikal-Amur railway, there were Georgians, Latvians, Chechens, Belarusians, Ukrainians, and Buryats in my circle. I have been in the army together with Uzbeks, Turkmens and Armenians. We never divided into groups based on our nationalities. We were all one family.

Today, however, we are no longer one family, although I am sure that all my friends and comrades voted the same way as I did, that is, for the preservation of the Soviet Union in the referendum held on March 17, 1991. But who heard us?”

So the teachers had to make the students believe that the people wanted the Soviet Union to survive?

Children, those Russians of the future, will undoubtedly play a key role in building the “great and strong Russian empire”, which is clearly Tsar Vladimir’s dream.

Perhaps the Kremlin is worried about what families teach children about the Soviet Union, its disintegration and the 90s.

A month before National Unity Day was Teachers’ Day. Shortly before that, Putin had announced the “annexation” of four Ukrainian regions to Russia. Additional material was quickly sent to the schools. Teachers’ Day was the first time that the “discussions about important” lesson had to deal with the current situation. The masks were taken off.

The teaching material was simple propaganda. Most of the claims had been heard several times from Putin’s mouth.

For eight years, the residents of these areas have been victims of continuous firing and abuse by the government in Kyiv.

The residents turned to us, Russia, and we responded to their appeal.

In the teaching materials, it was emphasized that the annexed territories are called “Russian soil”. In addition, the students had to be taught that “all these areas have always been part of the Russian state and have only been separated from it for the last 30 years.”

Boys in pioneer hats and scarves participated in the International Children’s Day celebration last June in the Moscow region.

My knowledge the teachers are not the least bit enthusiastic about this reversal of history, let alone the explanation of the scurrilous present.

All my sources in different schools in St. Petersburg say that they do not have these “discussions about what is important” as separate lessons in their weekly reading sequence.

“Most of the teachers at our school are tired of the whole thing. We try to hold regular weekly class hours without all that sopo. This constant comparison between ‘the past’ and ‘now’ is really annoying. It is instilled in everything – from war to pensions”, says Valeria, who is an eighth grade teacher. However, he adds:

“At the same time, everyone is afraid of getting fired. In March, one of our teachers was fired after he posted some anti-war messages on his social media account.”

According to Valeria, teachers are being watched. About once a month, an inspector from the local education authority comes and sits at the back of the class, “listens carefully and takes some notes”.

So far, no consequences have been observed from these visits. The teachers have not received feedback.

“We all try to take our official sick leave when we find out the inspector is coming. Most of the teachers have children of their own and it is quite easy to get sick leave based on a child’s illness.”

Sixth graders a class teacher at another school told me that she always starts her “discussions about what’s important” lesson with the following sentence:

“And now children, I must tell you that…”

After that, he digs out the “methodological material” paper and reads it in a monotonous note. After that, the usual class starts.

And fortunately children can be trusted. They have shown themselves to be much more interested in their cell phones than patriotic education.

The teacher of the sixth graders says that “discussions about what is important” do not interest the students at all.

“Most of them immerse themselves in their smartphones as soon as I start reading those texts. Some look out. It’s probably the only time I don’t have anything to say about that attitude.”

In the Letters from Russia series, journalist Mihail from St. Petersburg and Jan, a cultural professional from Moscow, write to Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is now a threat for authors in Russia, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS