Friday, April 22, 2022
Letters from Russia HS visited Russia near the Finnish border – “You don’t have to open a TV in Vyborg to realize that this nightmare is a reality”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
Letters from Russia

“There are a lot of military units around us, and sometimes they are on the move,” says a woman in a Russian village with a signpost to Helsinki. Vyborg is needed in Finland.

A road junction that received a lot of attention. The launch pads for heavy missiles were reported to be seen only 4.5 kilometers from Vyborg Castle on the Finnish border.

7:00 | Updated 8:43

In Scandinavian called highway from Vyborg to St. Petersburg is a modern highway, but if you drive aside even ten kilometers, you can find many places of interest.

There are a variety of training terrains and shooting ranges for all kinds of weapons from rifles to tanks. The Russian army uses huge areas in the region. Some of them are located right next to public roads, and prohibition signs can be found in the trees every 200 to 300 meters. At some points, the concrete slabs cross the paving road. In those places, the tanks are to move from one side of the road to the other to avoid destroying the asphalt.

Recommended

