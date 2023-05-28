Letters from Russia | How about a mortgage with 13 percent interest and chilling additional terms? Russian says he’s ‘lucky’

Ivan, who lives in Karelia, Russia, goes to the bank and asks for a loan. Result? Far from the high interest rates of Finns.

A customer on his way to the bank, where the Russian reality is different from the one on TV.

SAfter the beginning of Oda, this question began to be asked in Russia: When will the refrigerator win the television?

There is, of course, a serious matter behind the joking question. On television, they say that Russia is beautiful and is becoming more beautiful every day: inflation has decreased and the standard of living has increased.