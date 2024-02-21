Letters from Russia | “He died in vain” – My assessment of the meaning of Navalny's death is cynical

In a few days, Russians will stop laying flowers in memory of Alexei Navalny, writes Mihail, assistant to the Letters from Russia series, who lives in exile.

I'm writing To Alexei Navalny a cynical assessment of death. In recent days, I have heard from many of my Russian friends and acquaintances that they spent the whole of last weekend crying, drinking and watching videos about Navalny on Youtube. A couple canceled their daughter's birthday party. Many took flowers to the memorials of the victims of the persecutions in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

They compare the shock of Navalny's death to February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

I can't agree.

Unfortunately, I also have to estimate that in a few days the Russians will stop laying flowers in his memory. There will be no revolution.

Navalny's death taught us nothing new about Russia.

“I have there is a feeling that he died in vain,” said one of my acquaintances from Moscow already on Saturday, February 17, a day after his death. So some Russians with whom I communicate agree with me.

“Why did he come back?” my acquaintance continued – the question was rhetorical. He was of course referring to Navalny's return from Germany to Russia after his poisoning attempt in 2021.

Another friend of mine, from St. Petersburg, said aloud that Navalnyi returned for nothing.

“He could have stayed in Europe and released his videos from there, full of subtle humor and hatred for the current regime. We would all have watched them with joy.”

I followed in January 2021, precisely Navalny's return from Germany to Moscow. I was still in Russia myself at the time. The Dožd channel and a few other independent media outlets, which were still operating from Russia at the time, showed the live broadcast.

It was a conscious return from Europe directly to a Russian prison. As soon as Navalny crossed the border into his country at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, he was in prison. And he never got out of there alive.

Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya on a flight from Berlin to Moscow on January 17, 2021.

Russian police officers at Vnukovo airport in Moscow on January 17, 2021. Alexei Navalny was supposed to arrive in Vnukovo, but the plane was diverted to Sheremetyevo airport, where he was arrested.

Those who knew him personally and worked with him say there was no option for Navalny to stay in the West.

“He was a soldier who returned to the front,” said a Russian opposition journalist Sergei Parhomenko On Youtube named after Navalnyon the channel last Friday.

Navalny found it impossible that he would call on Russians to protest and at the same time be safe abroad.

In February 2022, the war in Ukraine began. In Russia, a series of laws were passed that made it impossible to criticize the administration. The call to protest was more and more clearly the same as calling people directly to prison.

Unfortunately it also happened that as soon as Navalnyi returned to Russia and was imprisoned, his popularity began to decline.

Director of the Levada Sociological Center Denis Volkov explained in the Russian newspaper The Bell, which is considered independent, that the reason for the decline in Navalny's popularity was clear: the politician must be exposed.

The Kremlin blocked his presence. The Russian prison did everything possible to limit Navalny's contacts with the world.

They succeeded.

Alexei Navalny was heard at a court hearing via video link after his arrest in January 2021.

To my mind there will be another character and episode in Russian history. In the fall of 1917 Vladimir Lenin returned from Finland to St. Petersburg just when he felt the time was ripe for a revolution. And then he made a revolution.

No, I am not going to compare the political views of Lenin and Navalny. But Lenin managed to change everything in October 1917. Although his Bolshevik party certainly did not enjoy strong popular support.

Before Navalny's death, I still believed that, under very fortunate circumstances, some kind of revolution could have happened again. Navalnyi would be released from prison and lead the fight against the current regime.

Now it is no longer even theoretically possible.

But I won't end my cynical writing here.

I believe still that one day there will still be Navalny streets in Russian cities. But in my lifetime they won't.

I hope I'm wrong.

A small glimmer of hope lives on. In one case the change may perhaps succeed: if Yuliya Navalnaya manages to continue her husband's work and unite the Russian opposition.

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are collected and information acquisition is also done in HS's editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS