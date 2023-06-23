Letters from Russia | “Former member of parliament from Finland” is on the rise in Russia

Mihail, living in exile, follows Russian news from the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. They repeat the name Ano Turtiainen, who is introduced as a former MP from Finland. The pattern is familiar in Russia.

Pas a resident of Ietari, I was once proud of the international economic forum organized in the city. It was a smart event where it seemed that Russia is on the right track towards the community of the most influential, prosperous and democratic countries. At some points it even felt like it was already a member of this elite club.

The people of St. Petersburg appreciated the event so much that they even reacted to the traffic jams that the arrival of world leaders in the city inevitably caused with extraordinary calmness.

In 2012, Finland was represented by the newly elected president Sauli Niinistö. Tarja Halonen visited no less than three times, and in 2006 he was one of the official openers of the forum.

President Sauli Niinistö spoke at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2012.

Presidents Tarja Halonen and Vladimir Putin participated together in the “New technologies of the fuel and energy industry” exhibition of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2006.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was organized again in June, now for the 26th time. I’m no longer in town to witness it, but I could tell from the Russian media that the direction has indeed changed.

President Vladimir Putin gave a speech at the forum in which he claimed that Russia was fighting “for a fairer world” and said that “the game on the West’s terms is over”. A panel discussion followed, where the speakers did their best to come up with snide remarks about the West.

There were participants from the United Arab Emirates, China, South America, India, Southeast Asia and Arab countries.

There were also some representatives of the West as guests, who were worth more than gold to the organizers, because with their presence they proved that Russia was right – regardless of whether the guest really represented their own country, a Western company or a people’s movement, or came on the trip paid for by Russia.

One of these Western gold nuggets was Finnish Ano Turtiainen. He was presented as a “former member of parliament” in numerous Russian newspaper stories. It seemed that almost all Russian media saw fit to interview this former member of parliament of the Basic Finns of Finland’s current governing party and the founder of the Power belongs to the people party.

Turtiainen himself published daily videos from St. Petersburg on his YouTube channel. In them, he showed how he and the entire audience stood up when Putin performed. He presented how he opened an account in a Russian bank. And of course, he also talked about how popular he is among Russian journalists.

The proof of that was Turtiainen’s rise to the most popular news and main page of the Russian search engine company Yandex.

Venäja uses this tactic more and more: it brings people who have achieved some kind of status or fame in their own country to Russia, where they are presented as influential stars in their field.

Nowadays, of course, it is impossible to find real stars to support Russia.

Even before the start of the great invasion, it was difficult.

From recent years, only an American freestyle athlete and a boxer come to mind from the Russian media Jeff Monson as well as a French actress Gérard Depardieu. Both expressed their admiration for Russia and Putin, and both received Russian citizenship by direct presidential decree.

Depardieu distanced himself a little from Russia after the start of the war, but he is still a Russian citizen and as late as February 2023 he refused to discuss the causes of the war (about him war is “big shit” and “no one can say anything sensible about it”). Monson, on the other hand, seems to be increasingly committed to Russia.

Actor Gerard Depardieu and President Vladimir Putin greet each other warmly during their meeting in Sochi on January 5, 2013.

Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov (left) and liberal politician Jeff Monson attend an event celebrating Lenin’s birthday at the Lenin Mausoleum on April 22, 2016.

Monson and Depardieu are of course heroes of a different scale than the Finnish “former member of parliament” Ano Turtiainen.

Only in today’s crazy Russia do representatives of the leading national media line up to interview someone who has a paltry 13,000 followers on YouTube.

But powerlifter Ano Turtiainen qualifies, because he has been a member of the Finnish Parliament, and his name is also known in Finland.

The first party meeting of the Power belongs to the people party was held in June 2022. The chairman, Member of Parliament Ano Turtiainen (right) gave a keynote speech, and the third secretary of mission of the Russian Embassy in Finland, Vadim Bikkuzhin, brought the greetings of the Russian state to the meeting.

Truth and moderation are not the virtues of Russian state media at all.

Search engine Yandex’s result list of the “most popular” news has also been built. It has long been known that the program contains certain algorithms that hide a significant part of the words and searches made.

EI searched Yandex for other popular Finnish topics.

An unknown Finn, who said that he constantly organizes bus trips from Finland to St. Petersburg, got a place in Yandex’s main news last fall.

This week’s top news with the search term “Finland” again tellsthat “Finland does not exist”. The story deals with conspiracy theory, according to which the Japanese invented Finland so that they can fish freely in the sea waters of the eastern side of Sweden. Russia’s western neighbor would thus have nothing but water, which the Japanese consider their own fish tank.

It’s honest fun news after all. Russia is so close to Finland that even the least educated Russians know that Finland really exists.

