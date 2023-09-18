Letters from Russia | Finnish delicacies are sold in St. Petersburg and Karelia in Russia: “We have the opportunity to travel to Finland”

Fazer’s blue is on offer in Karelia’s largest grocery store in Olonija, Sortavala.

Ivan visits shops in St. Petersburg and Karelia, Russia. Finnish products are available. He buys Fazer’s blue chocolate bar, which has an importer from St. Petersburg.

SUoma’s daily necessities have not disappeared anywhere in Russia. They have just become “exclusive”.

In other words, the times when Finnish products were Russian every on the supermarket shelf, are gone, but the food of the western neighbor is still available, at least if you know where to go to buy.

I can see this with my own eyes in Karelia and St. Petersburg.

Koskenkorva vodka is on sale in one of St. Petersburg’s largest liquor stores for a little under 1,000 rubles (about 9 euros according to the current exchange rate). The weather also from the online store. Likewise from a specialty store in Sortavala, where the price is much more expensive.

Finnish products in a store in Sortavala.

Fazer’s milk chocolate is available in Olonija, the largest grocery store in Karelia, and not only there. In Olonija, Fazer’s chocolate bars were even on offer for 369 rubles (3.5 euros) a bar in August-September.

There are only ten stores in St. Petersburg that specialize in Finnish products. A typical arrangement is that a company registered in Russia buys products from those who can still travel to Finland. Products are sold in retail stores or on websites. Online prices vary greatly depending on whether old stock is still being sold or whether it is a new product purchased at a new price. You can get the same Finnish tar shampoo Lapland–

from the shop

for 138 rubles and Finmart-store for 405 rubles.

The owner of a shop says that at the current exchange rate, it is hardly worth buying and reselling Finnish vitamins. The fact that Russians can no longer get to Finland with their cars is not seen as having much of an impact.

Parallel import is from the stream. There are always some ways to do it.

The packaging of the Fazer chocolate bar I bought has a label in Russian that tells the ingredients and mentions Ecohit Oy from St. Petersburg as the importer. The company is registered in St. Petersburg on Mira-katu.

Pin ietari, many sellers of Finnish products are small kiosk-like stores and may look like places where smuggled products are sold. Maybe so.

I go to one such store in the northern part of St. Petersburg. Its product range is small but exceptionally Finnish: sweets, home cleaning products, cheese, cosmetics and vitamins.

The seller says that they have two similar stores in the city.

“We sell what we bring because we have the opportunity to travel to Finland.”

He said this before crossing the border into Finland with cars registered in Russia was banned.

According to him, in any case, the product selection has almost halved during the year. The customers have stayed.

Finnish and other European foodstuffs for sale in St. Petersburg.

Finnish and other cheeses made in EU countries in the refrigerator of a store in St. Petersburg.

PIn Ietari, the most popular Finnish foods have always been fish, sweets and dairy products. Finnish brands are trusted. If something is made in Finland, it is of high quality. I would estimate that even the most committed Z-patriots share this opinion.

I discussed it with ordinary consumers. Their attitude towards politics and recent events varied, but they all dreamed that Finnish products would return to the shelves of large retail chains.

In the village of Pervomajskoi, or Kivennava, in the Leningrad region, a man in his forties is wearing a t-shirt with Putin’s picture on it. He says that he has persistently asked the store about “Finnish mint chocolate”.

Kivinnava doesn’t have it anymore, and it won’t be in the near future.

According to the seller, he no longer needs to travel to the neighboring country for shopping.

Kivinnavala also has some Finnish products for sale.

Kivennava also has Finnish products in its vitamin selection.

Sfrom Ortavala, the shops specializing in Finnish products have disappeared, but the Finnish products have not.

You can get Finnish chocolate, coffee and sensella in shops called Karjalan matkamuisto. The shop is told that with this selection it shows its high level.

A selection of Finnish products in a store in Sortavala.

Fazer is also available in a cafe.

In Soviet times, sailors sailing abroad were asked: “Well, did you bring chewing gum with you?”

Now we are looking for other kinds of foreigners.

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are compiled and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS