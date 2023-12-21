Letters from Russia | Even the Z-patriots are confused – Russia fighting in the name of “opposing fascism” incites anti-Semitism

One the topic of discussion is now especially popular among Russian patriots. It is a matter of “originality”. Genuine, original, authentic are popular and even trendy concepts everywhere, but in the speech of Russian z-patriots, the words become ugly. The war in Ukraine is justified by the fact that Ukraine – or at least most of the country – is “originally” Russian. I know z-patriots who really love to talk about this question and prove their “knowledge of history”.
