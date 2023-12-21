Thursday, December 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Letters from Russia | Even the Z-patriots are confused – Russia fighting in the name of “opposing fascism” incites anti-Semitism

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Letters from Russia | Even the Z-patriots are confused – Russia fighting in the name of “opposing fascism” incites anti-Semitism

One the topic of discussion is now especially popular among Russian patriots. It is a matter of “originality”. Genuine, original, authentic are popular and even trendy concepts everywhere, but in the speech of Russian z-patriots, the words become ugly. The war in Ukraine is justified by the fact that Ukraine – or at least most of the country – is “originally” Russian. I know z-patriots who really love to talk about this question and prove their “knowledge of history”.

#Letters #Russia #Zpatriots #confused #Russia #fighting #opposing #fascism #incites #antiSemitism

See also  “Never seen bubbles like this before”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Prices in Mexico refuse to go down: inflation rebounds to 4.46% in December

Prices in Mexico refuse to go down: inflation rebounds to 4.46% in December

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result