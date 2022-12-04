Letters from Russia | Crazy moment: I was watching something other than the Russian state television channel on the screen

Foreign countries|Letters from Russia
Mihail from St. Petersburg is getting used to freedom, but beware: you may encounter Russian Z-people.
For subscribers
13:42 | Updated 14:12
I went three to four nights before I slept well. In St. Petersburg, before I left, I was afraid of every sound I heard from behind the door.
Then it was in Finland, I slept. A unique sense of mental relief followed. You hardly experience anything similar unless you have lived in today’s Russia.
#Letters #Russia #Crazy #moment #watching #Russian #state #television #channel #screen
Leave a Reply