Letters from Russia | Crazy moment: I was watching something other than the Russian state television channel on the screen

Mihail from St. Petersburg is getting used to freedom, but beware: you may encounter Russian Z-people.

The letter Z was painted on the wall of the church in Barcelona. The photo was taken on September 17.

13:42 | Updated 14:12

I went three to four nights before I slept well. In St. Petersburg, before I left, I was afraid of every sound I heard from behind the door.

Then it was in Finland, I slept. A unique sense of mental relief followed. You hardly experience anything similar unless you have lived in today’s Russia.