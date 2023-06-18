Letters from Russia | All this scares me in my home country, Russia

What do ordinary Russians think and feel in their homeland now? Ivan talks about fear.

OFthe main strength of the single Russian power lies in the fear it has managed to instill in its own population.

Fear stifles. There is no more free space for it. Fear goes beyond law and justice.

For over a year, my country has been waging a war of aggression that has caused death, chaos and destruction. The government has tried to turn madness into normality and lawlessness into order. Just as by George Orwell in works. However, reality cannot be invented. War, no matter how hard one tries, cannot become normal in the human mind.

There is always a discrepancy between propaganda and reality, and that is the main catalyst for fear. Fear poisons.

A street scene from St. Petersburg’s summer.

OFthose Russians who have managed to avoid being poisoned by Z-propaganda are left with two clear options: leave or keep quiet.

There is a small space in between that I haven’t given up on. After journalism ceased to exist in Russia, it started to feel right for me to speak to people directly. I have not given up trying to insure those who are still potentially insurable.

There are opportunities for this, as up to 90 percent of all discussions are related to the war in some way. In an unknown company, everyone just wonders if it’s worth expressing their opinion in them. Only people who know each other well dare to speak openly.

But even that does not guarantee a civilized discussion. Recently I almost got into a fight with a z-patriot I know.

These z-patriots have been getting very tense lately. It seems they are scared in their own way. I think they fear they have been duped. They refuse to believe it. The result is that they are very nervous.

My neighbor, a reserve officer, actively supported the Russian leadership throughout the last year. Now he avoids discussions about the war.

“ Nobody still believes that the business launch is over.

PElko mobilization is perhaps the strongest fear in Russia, it kind of unites us regardless of our positions.

It is clear that anyone who receives a text message from an unknown number demanding to come to the recruiting office “to clarify the information” will feel uncomfortable. To put it mildly. You can’t tell if the message is from a real recruitment agency or a scammer.

When I got this message myself, of course I didn’t go anywhere.

Nobody still believes that the business launch is over. That the invitation could not come at any time.

Men of conscription age watch for the approach of their mailboxes.

EIt’s no secret that whistleblowing happens.

In the subway, you have to look around while reading the opposition’s Telegram channels or watching YouTube videos. Are there extra eyes that can cause problems later?

There are already cases where people have been arrested and convicted on the basis of the contents of their mobile phones reported by other passengers by. If the traffic police stop you, it’s better to turn down the music. By listening to, for example, Ukrainian hits, you can end up to prison.

All people in uniform inspire both fear and hatred at the same time. Older people say that it was the same in Soviet times.

“ I love them. And now they are blinded.

Sitten is fear of the future. Your own knowledge, talent and luck are not enough. In addition to possible joy, every new phase of life is accompanied by enormous fear. Will I be able to complete my studies? What will happen to my business in a year? Can I finish building my house?

I fear for my children’s future. Isolation from the civilized world now looms before them. They share reality with people – still children in fact – who return or do not return from war. I hope that my children will be able to change the world in their own way.

I fear for my parents. They have been poisoned by propaganda. I know that they gave all their possible strength and resources to raise me to be a good person. I love them. And now they are blinded. We can’t talk to each other. It’s scary to think what will happen to them when the truth about this war becomes available to all people in Russia.

If it happens in their lifetime.

The war is on people’s minds, even if it is not visible in St. Petersburg.

On some things that help in not giving up. Trust in bright feelings and experiences – that darkness is not forever.

Humor. This saying is now very popular in Russia:

“While we were afraid that the internet would spoil our children, television destroyed our parents.”

Letters from Russia In the series, Mihail, who has escaped from St. Petersburg, Jan from Moscow, and Ivan, who works in Karelia, Russia, write for Helsingin Sanomat. Their real names are not published for security reasons. Work as an independent journalist is a threat to authors, which can lead to arrest or imprisonment in Russia. Stories are compiled and information acquisition is also done in HS’s editorial office. Production and editing: Tuija Pallaste / HS