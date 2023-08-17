Letters from Russia | Airplanes crash, the ruble weakens – I asked ten of my Moscow friends, Are they scared

A destroyed roof on Komsomolskij Prospekt in Moscow was allegedly caused by a drone strike on July 24, 2023. Police guard the area.

Business towers in Moscow were hit by drones. The ruble’s exchange rate is weakening. Jan is away from his hometown but sends messages there. Does it scare Muscovites?

Bthe airplane attacks on Moscow at the turn of June and August made my sense of security waver. Despite the fact that we were not in the city at the time; we vacationed with my family elsewhere.

Then my family returned to Moscow and I stayed outside Moscow to finish working on one of my projects.

After the family had left and I was alone, I began to think about my fear.