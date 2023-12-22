Moskalkova: prisoners of war in Russia and Ukraine received letters from relatives

The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova said in her Telegram-channel about the first mutual humanitarian exchange of transfers and letters from relatives of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war.

According to her information, the exchange took place “for the first time by mutual agreement” with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Lubinets. The messages were transmitted “at the Russian-Ukrainian border with the support and participation of the competent authorities.”

Earlier, Tatyana Moskalkova announced plans to conduct several more mutual visits to prisoners of war with Lubinets. An appropriate schedule has been developed for these events. Prior to this, the Ombudsman visited 119 Ukrainian military personnel who are located on Russian territory. Her colleague also visited 119 Russian soldiers held captive in Ukraine.