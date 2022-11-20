Dylan, now 81, wrote the letters between 1957 and 1959 to his high school girlfriend Barbara Ann Hewitt. At that time, the American singer-songwriter was still known as Bob Zimmerman. In the old letters, he already confides in Hewitt that he intends to change his name. He also writes that he hopes that one day he will sell a million records. That would eventually be more than 125 million. In addition, he won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.