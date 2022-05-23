Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). My admired Tay…: Congratulations. You bat like desperate. I mean, like desperate to connect hits.

Today, when any of those big league guys throw the fastball over 90 miles per hour, and some over a hundred, one assumes there won’t be high batting averages.

Well, you woke up flying yesterday, Sunday, after 108 at-bats and like crazy, aboard the leadership of everyone in the Major Leagues, with an average of 370, plus nine home runs and 23 RBI.

You are very young, 28 years old, already in your fifth season, and in two of the previous four you finished with a batting average over 300. Excellent. By the way, I found out that you were born in Dayton, Ohio, so you came into the world in front of Riverfront Stadium, a spectacular park that was the home of the Reds in the best era of that team.

As you may know, with my four thousand 189 uncatchables, I am one of only two who have hit four thousand. The other, the famous Pete Rose, who shot 67 more, that is, 4,256. And the third in history is another notable character, Hank Aaron, 3,771.

If you’re going to get to three thousand or four thousand hits, that’s certainly not something to discuss today. Let’s just say that we don’t care, for now.

The important thing is that you are a tremendous hitter, your numbers say so, which place you, so far this season, above more than 20 distinguished hitters, who have also started over 300 lengths.

Like Manny Machado, Christofel Morel, Tim Anderson, JD Martínez, Rafael Devers, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yépez, Xander Bogaerts, CJ Cron.

I think sooner than we think, we’ll see the next 400-plus hitter in a season. Now, my dear Tay, you take it easy, turn by turn, or better yet, shot by shot. If you’re going to be that new with 400, it will come. Do not hurry.

We hitters have two notable advantages in our work…:

1).- If we miss 650 times out of a thousand attempts, we are phenomenal, because we hit 350.

2).- If we don’t throw at bad pitches, they have to pass it through the plate to make us out. And if they throw it out there, in the strike zone, that’s where we can best hit it.

The advice is, don’t shoot at bad balls. I wish you the best of the best. You have enough to hit in one more season than 406 to beat Ted Williams. A hug from this Hereafter, which you call Beyond… Ty.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.