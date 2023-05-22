A new fraudulent method has recently spread, consisting of text messages that appear unintended, received from numbers outside the country via chat applications, to accounts bearing pictures of women distinguished by a degree of beauty, during which the alleged woman addresses the targeted victim with a random name, given that there is knowledge And a commercial relationship between them, and when the recipient replies that he is not the wanted person, she opens a different dialogue as if she wants to get to know him and tries to lure him with financial gains.

A number of recipients of these messages revealed to Emirates Today that the unknown woman, or the person impersonating her, has the professionalism and ability to drag the target to talk to him, and then seduces him to work together and achieve great gains.

Regarding these methods, the first chief prosecutor at the Deira Prosecution Office in Dubai, who specializes in cybercrime, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Junaibi, told Emirates Today that the fraudulent method does not change at all, but rather the lie that the fraudster invents changes every time after he realizes that his previous lie was revealed and became People are aware of it.

He added that fraudsters usually take advantage of major events and events to hunt their victims, and on every occasion a new lie appears, such as the promotion of prizes on the occasion of the Expo, or job advertisements, updating bank data, the lie of postal parcels, and others.

He explained that these fraudulent methods deceived some when they first appeared, until people realized what they were, and were no longer useful, and this is what the fraudsters depend on, as they realize that the secret is how to convince the victim of the new lie, until they invent another.

He pointed out that the lie this time depends on how to convince the targeted person that the other party sent him the message by chance, so the fraudster seeks to gain his trust, hiding behind an image that may arouse his curiosity, and he is closer to someone who throws his net into a wide sea, trying to catch the largest number of victims.

Al-Junaibi pointed out, “Some believe that these are naive deceptions, and it is difficult to fall into them, but by virtue of the cases and issues we are going through, there are people who fall into this trap, perhaps because they are not sufficiently aware of modern means of communication, and their dangers.”

He emphasized that this particular crime could not have taken place without the victim’s contribution, whether by disclosing his confidential data, or by clicking on suspicious links for reasons that cannot be acceptable, such as paying the value of a mail parcel that he did not expect in the first place, or buying fast food for less than its known price. .

He specified a number of steps to protect community members from the risks of electronic fraud, the most important of which is not responding to messages from unknown persons, disclosing credit card data by telephone or via the Internet, not trusting messages promising to win a prize or receiving gifts via postal parcels, and not buying via websites. Or suspicious accounts on social media platforms, or clicking on unknown links in emails.

In addition, people who received these deceptive messages revealed the nature of the fraudulent method. Omar Muhammad said that a message came to him from an external number dating back to an Asian country via the “WhatsApp” application. Did you get my letter in the mail?”

He added that he answered her automatically, explaining that he was not the intended person, so she politely apologized, indicating that her assistant had given her an incorrect phone number, and that the number of the intended person was very similar to his phone number, so he told her that there was no problem.

He indicated that he thought the dialogue ended at this point, but she continued talking and asked him about the place he lives in, so he told her that he resides in Dubai, so she expressed her admiration for the city, then raised a conversation with him about the nature of his work and her work as a businesswoman in the field of clothing, then she expressed her desire to open There is room for her work in the state, and she asked him if he was interested in that, because he would make big profits, but he became suspicious of her and withheld her phone number.

While Ahmed Ali mentioned that a message came to him from a woman with beautiful features asking him, “Hi, Mr. Naseem, can you tell me more about the services that your tourism agency can provide in Dubai?” Pointing out that he made it clear to the author of the letter that he was not the intended person, so he was surprised by her. She tries to drag him into another conversation and talk to him about great opportunities that could bring him great profits, but he did not feel comfortable about it, and did not respond to it. As for Imad Mamdouh, he received a message from an external number as well, belonging to a woman’s account as well, asking him directly if Frankie was from the interior design company for homes in Dubai, and when he replied that he was not the intended person, she tried to seduce him with soft talk, but he repelled her.

