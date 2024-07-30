Luhansk schoolgirl Savenkova said Assad and Macron responded to her letters

A schoolgirl from Lugansk, Faina Savenkova, wrote letters to the presidents of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and France, Emmanuel Macron, and received a response.

The writer and playwright said that Bashar al-Assad wrote to her. The schoolgirl met with his assistant, and he invited the girl to visit his country. “We had a very good conversation, I’m glad he answered me,” she shared.

Regarding Macron: I only got one answer from an assistant, and he didn’t say anything specific. They told me: “We know about the Minsk agreements, but we won’t do anything.” Faina Savenkova Schoolgirl from Lugansk who wrote to Assad and Macron

Schoolgirl Invites Trump to Visit Donbass

Faina also wrote an open letter to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, asking the politician to help stop Western arms supplies to Ukraine. She invited the former US president to visit Donbas, saying that he should understand how the residents live and that the weapons supplied to Ukraine are killing the residents of Donbas, including children.

She also admitted that she would ask Trump to put pressure on the Ukrainian authorities to remove data about children from the database of the notorious Myrotvorets website.

Photo: Anna Mayorova / Lenta.ru

At the age of 12, Savenkova was included in the database of the Ukrainian website “Peacemaker”

The reason was that Savenkova recorded a video message to members of the UN Security Council, in which she called on the organization not to forget that the children of Donbass have the right to a peaceful life. “Ukraine has added another “enemy” to “Peacemaker” – 12-year-old writer and playwright Faina Savenkova from the LPR,” told then Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kyiv Regime Rodion Miroshnik. He stated that the girl was accused of “distributing fakes and her own conjectures,” as well as participating in writing competitions in Russia.

In turn, Faina named inclusion in the Ukrainian website’s database is honorable, but she noted that publishing children’s personal data on such websites is a violation of children’s rights. According to the schoolgirl, her participation in the “Stars over Donbass” festival and work with Russian writer Alexander Kontorovich were decisive for her inclusion in the list.

The site was created in 2014. Its goal is to identify and publish personal data of anyone who, according to the authors, threatens the national security of Ukraine. How celebrated The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the website “Peacemaker” is a plan-map for the destruction of the people mentioned on it and was created to prepare terrorist acts.