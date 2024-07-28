Hundreds of letters to the editor arrive at the editorial office every day, with the aim of appearing in the daily selection of the newspaper. But not all of them are publishable, because space is limited or because the subject is repeated. Sometimes, too, because they are too long and it is very difficult to cut the text without destroying the thesis and the style that the author has given it. Since only four are published a day, the expectations of the majority of those who write are disappointed and many protest by mail.

The complaint is not new. In fact, the first defender, Ismael López Muñoz, commented in his first column in 1985 that messages had been arriving for years from readers who were unhappy because their comments had not been published. It is curious to see that the demands of readers are similar, when society and the newspaper have changed so much.

The letters section has also evolved over time. EL PAÍS did not collect readers’ opinions until ten days after its launch and devoted only one page (the bottom of a page) of the printed edition to it, with two texts per issue. One of the first to be published was from a reader from Getxo (Bizkaia), who questioned the “hopelessness and sadness” conveyed by the newspaper that had just come out: “I am a shareholder of EL PAÍS, but I do not intend to read it if its tone does not take on a different character.” Today this message would not be published as a letter, but would have been forwarded to the ombudsman’s mailbox, where complaints about the content end up.

Not only was a figure of connection with readers created, but the space for their messages grew in the following decades. In the nineties, the length of texts was limited to about 300 words, and between six and eight letters were published daily. When the newspaper was revamped in 2007, the section included six texts, reduced to about 200 words, which were published in the printed and digital editions. Thanks to the Internet, the possibility for readers to comment directly on the news was also introduced.

With the redesign of the paper last February, the limit per letter was lowered to 100 words, but this limit has been doubled in recent months, in the understanding that it is difficult to make a clear statement in such a short space. Now they not only have paper and digital versions, but specific formats are created for X and Instagram.

The great metamorphosis of letters has been precisely their virality. Today, the most original ones go from one network to another – it is common to see screenshots published by newspaper readers – and are shared by the click of a button. I like it. Another change has been that they have definitely abandoned postal mail and have started to receive emails via private message. the Opinion section account, with the headline: “Letters for Instagram.” Readers no longer just want the newspaper to select their letters and publish them, but they also value the fact that it is a great platform for dissemination, which is a measure of their trust. Anabel Bueno, editor of the Networks team, explains that the letter posts work very well and collect hundreds of comments. In addition, she adds, it has happened sometimes that in them the author of the letter has identified himself as such and then his relatives congratulated him.

Another way of disseminating these letters was inaugurated by the last edition of the Ortega y Gasset Awards. At the awards ceremony, actors Irene Escolar and Víctor Clavijo performed a selection of messages from readers, turning each text into an artistic piece.

To give some clues to those who write without having yet been published, I asked José Nicolás, editor of the Opinion section and one of those in charge of selecting the emails, to explain the ingredients of the ideal letter:

Unpublished. “Don’t send them to all the newspapers,” advises José Nicolás, who spends part of his time checking that readers’ submissions have not already appeared in other media. As with news and opinion pieces, the newspaper requires original texts, as a commitment to quality with its readers. On the other hand, if it is a letter addressed to the director, Pepa Bueno, it loses all meaning for other recipients.

Authorship. It is vital that the letter meets the minimum requirements: that it does not exceed the permitted length (200 words) and that the author is identified, with name and surname and identity document or passport. This also allows the game to be distributed so that the same people are not always published. Nicolás continually updates a long list of repeat authors. Although, he admits, there is always someone who escapes control.

No offense. Letters from readers are subject to the same limits on freedom of expression that EL PAÍS demands of its columnists: they must be respectful of people, even if they criticize their actions.

Current. Making reference to newsworthy facts always has a plus, because readers’ opinions help the newspaper to enrich the debate. “Ideally, they should be about topics that the newspaper has covered,” says Nicolás. “Although it is not necessary to repeat the information and it is better to get to the point.”

Singular. “They have to be funny,” he adds. “They have to be original and out of the ordinary.” This is the hardest part. Sometimes it means bringing a different perspective or, as happened with the famous letter from a mileurista, it was enough to coin a term that designated a situation that was then new, but has now become generic.

The paper may seem strict in its selection of letters, but a good selection is a hallmark of a newspaper and also a reflection of the high caliber of its readers.

To contact the defender you can write an email to [email protected] or send an audio of up to one minute in length via WhatsApp to the number +34 649 362 138 (this phone does not answer calls).