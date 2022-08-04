Several people have written letters to Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer: they want to help the mother of the child who died of starvation in Milan

A dozen people wanted to show their solidarity with Alessia Pifferi. This is what his lawyer reported, who was contacted through letters addressed to the woman who left little Diana to die of starvation.

There are about ten people, as reported by the newspaper The daywhich they would like to help Alessia Pifferi, after the news that her family has abandoned her. Mother Maria, grandmother of little Diana, reported that she no longer wants to have anything to do with that “monster”Of his daughter.

She was unaware of everything, when she saw Diana on a video call, she had never noticed anything strange. She was sure that Alessia took her with her wherever she went. She would never have imagined that her granddaughter was forced to stay at home alone for entire weekends and that in the end she would be died of hardship.

Leffe’s partner has also decided to abandon her. From the day of his arrest he made it untraceable. She had told him that she had left Diana at the seaside with her sister and that she wanted to go to him alone, to breathe a little. Instead, the child was at home alone, without food and without water. Even when they returned to Milan together, because he had to deal with work matters, she did not ask him to come to the house. A haunted love that of Alessia Pifferi, who today the 58-year-old has decided to no longer match. He found his life turned upside down.

Apparently, however, despite themedia furythere is someone who wants to help little Diana’s mother.

Alessia Pifferi, unlike in recent days, is collaborating with the investigators. Through her legal her, she indicated the name of the biological father of his daughter. She has always been aware of it, contrary to what she had initially led to believe. She hid it from everyone and she never told the man she became a father.

The results of the milk tests, which could aggravate Alessia’s position. If it turns out that she has sedated her daughter, preventing her from crying and asking for her help, she will also be accused of premeditation.