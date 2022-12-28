We have said it on several occasions: the governor Rubén Rocha Moya understands the agricultural issue. Yesterday he led a meeting with sector leaders where they agreed to give National Financial until January 8, the deadline for reactivate credits.

The good news is that he finally appeared Secretary of Agriculture, jamie montes; he attended the meeting with the agricultural producers, surely he was a spectator, because until Monday he had not presented to the governor of the state any way to solve the issue of credits in National Finance.

Definitely in the week Governor Rocha scolded his Secretary of Agriculture, Jaime Montes. We believe that it was more than a call for attention, it would have been the prelude to the departure of the state official, who apparently is shoehorned into the cabinet, but only time will tell.

What has to be said is that it was the same Governor Rubén Rocha who calmed the waters with the agricultural sector for the theme of National Financial creditswas the one who made the arrangements with federal government and personally attended to the producers. In short, he did all the work, and neither his secretary nor his lights.

They say that to the good understanding few words, We’ll see if the letterhead secretary Jaime Montes, He presents his resignation or continues charging the fortnight. It would be enough for it to activate and start doing its job. For now, in the governor’s evaluation of his cabinet, he was the worst qualified, so be very attentive.

NATIONAL. The Official Gazette of the Federation published yesterday the decree by which private sector workers will be entitled to 12 continuous days of vacation from the first working year. Let us remember that the dignified vacation reform was approved in mid-December by the Legislature. Here they establish that after one year of service they will have right to 12 days and he will be gone two days until the fifth year when they will be 20 days.

OUTSTANDING. The person who sent a New Year’s message was the former mayor of Mazatlan Fernando Pucheta. In a video with a lot of political background, he welcomes 2023, mentioning twice that “The best is yet to come”. This phrase suggests that there is a project at hand.

Speaking of the signals he sends in the video, he looks very happy, dressed in a white shirt and behind him the letters of Mazatlan. In the message he also mentions that the one who has the least and needs it the most receives his Helping Hand in reference to the foundation with a social sense that he presides over.

The former mayor made a different video, he did not fall into the typical of these dates, with the pine tree and the Christmas details behind, he gave it a very Mazatlan touch and the message has a lot of depth. definitely in 2023 will be defined in 2024, electorally speaking Y pucheta It is one of the figures that should not be lost sight of.

SCHEDULE. Today, at 10:30 a.m., the Governor Ruben Rocha will be inaugurating the paving of the road El Fuerte to Chinobampo and at 1:00 p.m. the street Gabriel Leyva in the Ejido Constancia.

So Governor Rocha maintains a strong pace of opening streets and roads, since last week it has had a full schedule. It is noted that has the support of the federation to conclude these works.