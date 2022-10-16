I have the pleasure of citing here some wise concepts given to the world by His Holiness Pope John Paul II in a LETTER TO WOMEN, which can help to rectify the great errors that “feminist” propaganda and the so-called “gender ideology” have been disclosing, distorting and degrading the physiognomy, identity and nature of femininity. John Paul II says: “After creating the human being male and female, God says to both: “Fill the earth and subdue it”. He not only gives them the power to procreate to perpetuate the human race in time, but also gives them also the land as a task, committing them to manage their resources responsibly.

The human being, being rational and free, is called to transform the face of the earth. In this assignment, which is essentially a work of culture, both men and women have equal responsibility from the beginning. In their spousal and fertile reciprocity, in their common task of dominating and subjugating the earth, women and men do not reflect a static and uniform equality, or even an abysmal and inexorably conflicting difference; their most natural relationship, according to God’s design, is the unity of the two, that is, a relational “uniduality”, which allows each one to feel the interpersonal and reciprocal relationship as an enriching and responsible gift… Normally the progress is valued according to scientific and technical categories and also from this point of view the contribution of women is not lacking.

However, this is not the only dimension of progress, moreover, it is not even the main one. More important is the ethical and social dimension, which affects human relations and the values ​​of the spirit: in this dimension, often developed without clamor, from the daily relations between people, especially within the family, society it is largely indebted precisely to the genius of woman. In this regard, I want to express particular gratitude to the women involved in the most diverse sectors of educational activity outside the family: nursing homes, schools, universities, welfare institutions, and parishes.

Where there is a demand for formative work, the immense availability of women to dedicate themselves to human relations can be verified, especially in favor of the weakest and most defenseless. In this task they manifest a form of “affective, cultural and spiritual motherhood, of a truly inestimable value, due to the influence it has on the development of the person and the future of society… I therefore hope, dear sisters, that reflect very carefully on the subject of “woman’s genius”, not only to recognize the characteristics that there are in it of a precise project of God that must be accepted and respected, but also to give it greater space in the social as well as ecclesial life as a whole… The Church sees in Mary the highest expression of feminine genius and finds in her a source of continual inspiration…

By her obedience to the Word of God, she has accepted her privileged vocation, not easy, as wife and mother in the family of Nazareth. Putting himself at the service of God, he has also been at the service of men: “a service of love. Precisely this service has allowed him to realize in his life the experience of a mysterious “reign”. It is not by chance that he is invoked as. “Queen of heaven and earth”…she is invoked as “Queen” by many peoples and nations. Her “reign” is to serve; Her serve is “to reign”. And so Juan Pablo continues with beautiful truths that annul everything that treacherously spreads the damned “femenism” and all the “gender ideology” that supports it, which in reality is complete and unnatural debauchery.