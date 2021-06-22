Letter from a reader of TPI to the editorial office:

“It is clear that people are not serious when they talk about left and right.” Thus began that song whose essence has not yet been understood, superseding the sense of ridicule in which Gaber framed ideology. Popular ignorance turns against the people themselves, as religions once did by exploiting the terror of the awareness of dying, today parties love to define themselves as right and left with the sole intent of inoculating opposing fears between one and the other. the other side, not because they believe in it but exclusively for the exercise of power and the differences are not reduced to the soup on the right and the soup on the left but what they would like to give us to drink is much more serious and harmful to our ability to to understand and to want.

What does it mean to call oneself right? The Mussolini-based social right wanders in various ways trying to appropriate the discontent in the poorer towns, but what does this have to do with feeling right like Draghi? With the most unbridled capitalism, the one who cares about the poor, which looks exclusively to the financial business. What does it mean to call oneself left? Certainly that people who belonged to Berlinguer are now following other paths and then what remains besides the vote of numerous old men, whose lives have been extraordinarily extended, who cannot see beyond their nostalgia, cannot see that their left is voted only by them and only in certain neighborhoods where life is easier, the left is no longer in factories and if it still resists it owes it to the deceptive contribution of radical chic characters that a poor man or a worker have never seen him even with binoculars .

The left and right are the biggest deception perpetrated against us. We had come to have something that could have overcome this attempt to circumvent an incapable against us but I fear that this too has come to an end.

A Movement that would have supported anything dictated only by common sense, regardless of any labeling, a system that had above all given itself rules that had to be accepted and respected when you decided to be part of that adventure, rules such as the only barrier to human misery. Gianroberto Casaleggio said that derogating from a rule meant abolishing it and when you decide to abolish it it is only because, at that moment, it goes against your personal interest.

The mandates must remain two, the famous competence acquired over time is abundantly satisfied through the first with the support of those in the second: five years, an engineering degree. Any further extension would only sharpen the political shrewdness for self-interest, as you take root in places like this it is normal for this to be the case. Power is a drug and two terms are the limit for possible drug addiction. And if you really are different, you are really great, you certainly won’t need another five years to prove to the world who you really are.

Maurizio Contigiani