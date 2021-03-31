B.Ayern’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) have written a joint letter to their 14 country colleagues calling for decisive action in combating the corona pandemic without delay. “We must therefore take our responsibility now and are no longer allowed to discuss,” says the letter that the FAZ received on Wednesday and which was first reported by the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

In the letter, Söder and Kretschmann demand in particular that their country colleagues implement the agreed “emergency brake without further deliberation or hesitation”. The rules on the emergency brake, which lead to tightening from an incidence value of 100, are sometimes applied differently in the federal states. This triggered a dispute that had been growing across the political camps for days.

For night exit restrictions

“We now have to face the challenge and consistently fight Corona,” write Söder and Kretschmann in the letter. Otherwise there is a risk “that the situation will continue into the summer due to constant back and forth”. Only if we succeed in reducing the incidence will “vaccination, our only real long-term strategy, also be able to develop the hoped-for effect”.

Söder and Kretschmann are now calling for a “unified spirit”. This included “night-time exit restrictions and adequate contact restrictions if the incidence is over 100, as well as consistent FFP2 mask requirements and tests”.

The two prime ministers also call for a coordinated approach for schools. “We should agree on uniform regulations for schools for the time after the Easter break, in particular on compulsory tests in schools,” it continues. Those who do not have a negative test should “then also not be able to take part in face-to-face classes”. This is especially important because the British mutant is currently so widespread among schoolchildren – and is then carried back into the families.

“Now it’s really about health protection”

The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet also spoke about mandatory testing on Tuesday evening on the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. The CDU federal chairman pointed out that some of the parents refused to take a test at school. Therefore, it is questionable whether the schools in the most populous federal state will be able to reopen on April 12th after the Easter break.

“As of today – we will have to deal intensively with the schools next week – I cannot definitely say that they will open after the holidays,” said Laschet on the talk show. You will have to deal with the schools “very carefully,” said Laschet. “Now it’s really about health protection.”

At the request of the FAZ, Laschet initially did not want to comment on the fire letter from the two prime ministers from the south and their request to “implement the emergency brake consistently without further deliberation or hesitation”. According to the representation of the black and yellow state government in Düsseldorf, the nationwide agreed emergency brake is also taking effect in North Rhine-Westphalia, there are no particular easing. The Corona Protection Ordinance, which has been in force since Monday, combines the emergency brake regulation with an intensified test strategy, according to the responsible Ministry of Health.

“Incentive for the population to be tested”

If the seven-day incidence in a district or an independent city is above the value of 100 on three working days in a row, the emergency brake applies. If the community concerned has a test concept approved by the Ministry of Health, shops with an assortment that goes beyond daily needs, museums, libraries, zoos and sports facilities can remain open under strict access and hygiene requirements. Body-hugging services may then also be offered.

The prerequisite is that the customer or visitor can present a daily negative rapid test. According to Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), North Rhine-Westphalia is pulling the emergency brake, but at the same time opening up perspectives. The test option works like a safety net for corona infections. “It provides an incentive for the population to be tested and, at the same time, undetected and asymptomatic corona infected people can be recognized and filtered out at an early stage. Because: Every positive rapid test results in a PCR test. In this way, we can fight the virus better and more precisely, especially in the case of diffuse infection, ”says Laumann. The vast majority of municipalities use the test option.

According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only ten of the 53 districts and cities in North Rhine-Westphalia are currently below the incidence value of 100. These include the state capital Düsseldorf, the city region of Aachen and Münster. Cologne, the largest city in the state, on the other hand, had an incidence of 126.6, Dortmund 137.5 and Essen 133. The Märkische Kreis remains the frontrunner in terms of weekly incidence with currently 229.6.