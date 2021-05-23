More than half a year ago I wrote to you requesting a meeting because the legislative proposals of your Government, especially those of your Ministry, directly affected the heart of economic activity in the Region of Murcia. A month ago I insisted again and we still have no response. On May 11 I requested a meeting again, the third this time. Despite the fact that we are the main stakeholders and with the most consolidated legitimacy, since we represent the entire group of this sector that is fundamental to the economy and the work of the Region, we have not yet received any response.

And I say it with deep conviction of dialogue as a tool to consolidate the great changes in a society. And in this case, I believe that the necessary will to advance on a common path, of compatibility and of consensual ideas, has been lacking. No political line will bear fruit if it lacks the necessary and convenient consensus of all the interest groups affected by it.

I have seen how in recent weeks he has met with representatives of different sectors and activists, but I believe that he should also know first-hand the anguish of those who will pay the harshest consequences of the inaction of the Ministry he directs.

What we want to convey to you is a constructive, coexistence and progress proposal. A proposal endorsed and endorsed by highly prestigious national and international professors, of the caliber of Laura Christianson, an expert from the University of Illinois, who, in her day, together with the Chair of Sustainable Agriculture at the UPCT, corroborated our thesis.

We are not even asking you to adopt our proposal in full. We simply ask that, as a democratic act, as a legitimate act, as an act of politics with capital letters, before legislating, you listen to one of the main harmed by the decisions that are taken regarding the investment of water resources and technical solutions that seek the best solution to enable the total harmony of a healthy Mar Menor and, at the same time, guarantee a fully sustainable primary sector that generates employment, wealth, food and a future for the Campo de Cartagena, Spain and Europe.

I tell him from woman to woman. If we have learned anything from the challenges that life has placed before us, it is to insist on what we believe in. And that’s why I’m here again. Because I am both a fighter and a fervent defender of the ideas that I have. But, above all, because I am sure that if we talk we can understand each other and, from our possible differences, get a meeting point. This is not a particular interest, far from it.

A report by the consulting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers reflects that the latest decisions of the Government of Spain on water issues will have disastrous consequences for the Region of Murcia. The report estimates that 106,500 jobs will disappear and that the GDP of the Spanish Levante will fall by 3,000 million euros.

It is not a question of choosing, but of adapting, of being resilient. And that is precisely the soul of the thousands of farmers of the Ingenio Foundation. Through the modernization of a sector committed to the Region, we seek to implement a competitive, responsible model that is extraordinarily sustainable both socially and environmentally.

The solutions that have been put on the table so far simplify the problem by limiting it to reconverting the Campo de Cartagena into only rainfed agriculture, which will lead thousands of families to ruin and will turn the proud orchard of Europe into a desert of unemployment. and misery.

The only solution envisaged by your Government for irrigation consists of the implementation of desalination plants and the replacement of the water from the Transfer by desalinated water. But, Madam Minister, the current price of water per cubic meter of these desalination plants as an alternative to the Tajo-Segura Transfer makes water more expensive in such a way that the profitability of the crops is not viable. It is not a realistic solution. It is, today, a utopia that will only patch the destruction towards which the main economic activity of the Region is heading with the measures of its Ministry.

We all agree that the Mar Menor needs an effective solution. And what better way to do it than through a proposal that, in addition to solving the problem, enables the Mar Menor to coexist with precision agriculture and with the entire set of uses and activities that take place in its watershed, thus guaranteeing the maintenance of the economic and social well-being of the thousands of families that live in the area. That is what the Environmental Protection Ring is all about, a proposal that does not seek a solution of winners and losers, but where we all win.

Believe me, Minister, the farmers of Campo de Cartagena are also part of that unanimous cry that cries out SOS Mar Menor. We want to be an active part of your Ecological Transition, and we will fight to the end to prevent the lack of dialogue from turning us into an irretrievable corpse of it, of which there is no doubt that all of Spain and Europe will pay a very expensive bill.