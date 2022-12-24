Although Christmas usually brings us closer together and brings happiness, on this occasion it also carries a bittersweet dose.

Yes, we must try so that the positive always weighs more, although we do not stop perceiving and feeling the situation that the country is going through today.

Thus, we cannot stop suffering from this wave of violence that plagues us every day, and the same goes for the disastrous attacks that are directed at journalists and intellectuals from the National Palace or the increase in femicides, together with the President’s lack of empathy towards the causes legitimate of women.

What to say about inflation and the constantly rising cost, as a reflection of the mistakes in the management of the economy by the government, which also includes the lack of investment and remunerative jobs.

Likewise, in the field of health, the terrible treatment of the COVID problem has been evident, which claimed thousands of victims, in addition to the erratic decision to cancel the Popular Insurance, without it having been replaced by another more efficient system.

In short, the list of unresolved problems extends to practically all of our already weakened institutions, the same in the field of education, science or culture, where the grade is failing.

For this reason, very much in accordance with our traditions, in the letter to the Three Kings we must ask them that if this government does not try to correct it to improve or at least that it does not get worse and that 2024 arrives soon to be able to vote against the evils that we do not want since subsist, and in favor of Mexico now being a united Nation, at peace, with prosperity and equitable development, good health and educational services, support for science and culture, and in general correct reforms that benefit us all , far from increasing that presidential power, concentrated in a single person who intends to suffocate democracy and freedoms, and even to the disappearance of the Kings of the births that are mounted in public spaces.

For our part, we will continue to defend our rights and a hug goes to you, dear readers, as well as to our wonderful Magi.