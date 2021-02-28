D.he Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatens the resignation of the members of his Fidesz party from the parliamentary group of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament. This step will inevitably take place if the EPP Group approves the amendment to its rules of procedure, as proposed by the group’s leadership last Friday. Orbán wrote that in a letter to EPP parliamentary group leader Manfred Weber (CSU), which Fidesz vice-chairwoman Katalin Novak published on Twitter on Sunday.

Orbán is also chairman of the right-wing national Fidesz party. The proposed change to the rules of procedure is intended to enable entire groups to be suspended or excluded from the group. Under certain conditions, this would only require a majority of over 50 percent of the votes cast.

The conservative party family EVP, which also includes the CDU and CSU, has been wrestling with the Hungarian member party for years. Fidesz’s EPP membership was put on hold in 2019 – among other things because of alleged violations of EU fundamental values ​​and verbal attacks on the then EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker. The Fidesz MPs still belong to the group in the European Parliament.

That could change as a result of the proposed modification of the rules of procedure. The group is due to vote on the amendment next Wednesday. The suspension could stand in the following weeks – if the exit of the Fidesz group does not precede it.

The change in the Rules of Procedure would lead to the “legally questionable suspension of our elected MEPs in the EPP Group”, Orbán wrote in a letter to Weber. “If Fidesz is not welcome, then we do not feel obliged to remain in the group.”

The Fidesz critics in the group hold against it: “We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed!” Said the Austrian MP Othmar Karas on Sunday. “I will not give up on positioning the EPP Group as the guardian of values ​​and the law in a credible manner, also internally.” The rules of procedure will be changed as planned on Wednesday.