VA few weeks ago, Friedrich Merz and Armin Laschet were still rivals in the struggle for the CDU chairmanship. But just when Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder appeared in the Union faction in the Bundestag on Tuesday afternoon in terms of candidate for chancellor, Merz spoke up with a letter in which he put Söder and the CSU in their place – and the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Laschet jump in.

“With all understanding for the CSU and its chairman: Does the CSU realize what it means to dismantle the next CDU party chairman within a few weeks?” The letter to the CDU members in the Hochsauerlandkreis, where Merz says would like to be a candidate for constituency 147 this Saturday.

“Does the CSU really want to campaign with such a weakened CDU? Should the CDU just elect the third chairman within a good two years? Is the CSU indifferent to the fate of the CDU-led state government in North Rhine-Westphalia? ”Asks Merz in the letter that the FAZ has received.

“Now it’s getting critical”

Armin Laschet is not the favorite in the polls. “And there are also reservations about him in the CDU, we all know that. Every applicant brings strengths and weaknesses into the struggle for high political office ”. But the presidium and federal executive committee of the CDU unanimously voted for Laschet’s application for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor on Monday. “And Markus Söder had promised the evening before that he would accept a vote from the CDU for Armin Laschet. This means that the decision could have been made by mutual agreement between the CDU and CSU on Monday evening, April 12, 2021, 8:00 p.m., ”said Merz in his letter.

But the CSU is questioning the vote of the highest leadership body of the CDU with the argument that one must now listen to the parliamentary group and take into account the vote of the voters. “Yes, everything is correct. But the Bundestag election will take place in a good five months, the postal votes will begin in four months – and the Union is in no way prepared for this election, neither in terms of personnel nor content. Now it’s getting critical, ”warns Merz.

The former chairman of the Union parliamentary group recalls that in 2002 he was for a candidate for chancellor of the then CSU party chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber “for many reasons”. “The scope of this decision was clear to us, also for the CDU. Today the situation is different. ”The CDU leadership stands united behind the party chairman. Armin Laschet is a good and successful Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, according to Merz.

Broadside against Söder

“It may be that politics works differently today than it did twenty years ago. It may also be that individual people and short-term media performance are more important than convictions and fundamental principles, “writes Merz and then takes a broad side against Söder:” But it remains – hopefully – a core brand of the Union: that she is also ready to oppose the often very fleeting zeitgeist and to put her grown values ​​above herself. “

He knew that these considerations did not completely convince everyone in the Hochsauerlandkreis that many members wanted a different decision by the Union, writes Merz. “But I stand by my word that I gave Armin Laschet after his election as party chairman. Because nothing has changed in the initial situation since January 2021. On the contrary, a closed union that is capable of acting is more necessary than ever, especially after Corona. Times are getting demanding. “