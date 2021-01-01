PM Narendra Modi has been requested to write a letter to implement uniform civil code of conduct for the country. Supreme Court Advocate and BJP leader Ashwani Upadhyay has written a letter to the PM saying that Article-44 was added to the constitution on 23 November 1948 and provisions have been made under it to implement uniform civil code for citizens across the country. Be lifted. The PM has been requested to implement the Uniform Civil Code across the country on 23 November 2021.In a letter to the PM, Ashwini Upadhyay said that the son or daughter, the child remains in the mother’s stomach for nine months and the pain of childbirth is same for the son and daughter. It is clear that the discrimination between women and God is God, God Or not Jesus but humans do. In our society, the discrimination prevailing between men and women is not a ritual but a practice initiated by humans, not a religious practice, but a practice initiated by humans and it is totally wrong to associate the evils and religions with religion, religion or religion. . Anyway, our country runs not from the Veda-Purana or Bible-Quran but from the Constitution and ‘equality, equality, harmony, equal opportunity and equal rights’ is the soul of the Constitution. Some people oppose the ‘Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code’ by citing religious freedom as provided in article 25, but the beginning of article 25 is’ Subject to Public Order, Health and Morality ‘of any kind’ misdeed, illiteracy, Hypocrisy and discrimination do not have the protection of Article 25.

The letter further states that all laws, including the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Police Act of 1961, the Evidence Act of 1872, and the Civil Procedure Code made in 1908, apply equally to all Indians without discrimination. Huh. But after a detailed discussion, Article 44, ie, a serious attempt was never made to implement the Uniform Civil Code. So far, the constitution has been amended 125 times and the Supreme Court has also been reversed 5 times, but till date a draft of ‘Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code’ has not been prepared, very little about the benefits resulting from it. Only people know.

The Uniform Civil Code has been in BJP’s manifesto since inception.

Ashwini Upadhyay said that there are many problems due to non-implementation of Indian Civil Code….

-Muslim personal law is allowed to practice polygamy i.e. four nikahs but in other religions the rule of ‘one husband – one wife’ is very strictly applicable. Hindu Christian Parsis are the second marriage offense even if there is a reasonable reason like infertility or impotence and Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code provides for a sentence of 7 years, which is why many people adopt Muslim religion for second marriage. Marriage is not a religious or religious subject in any way, but is a matter of civil right and human right, so it should be completely gender neutral and religion neutral.

– The minimum age of marriage is not same for everyone. The age of adulthood of Muslim girls is not fixed and the girl is considered eligible for marriage at the beginning of her period, hence girls are married at the age of 11-12 years, whereas in other religions, the minimum age of marriage of girls is 18 years and The minimum age of marriage of boys is 21 years. The World Health Organization has said many times that a girl does not become physically and mentally mature before the age of 20 and that pregnancy before 20 is highly harmful for both the mother and the child. It should be fully gender neutral and religion neutral.

Despite the fact that three divorces are declared illegal at one time, Divorce-e-Hasan and Divorce-e-Ahsan are still valid and they are also not obligated to state the basis of divorce and only have to wait for 3 months but only courts in other religions Divorce can be done only through The Hindu Christian Parsi couple is also denied the facility of oral marriage by mutual consent. Muslim women always have to live in an environment of fear due to the prevailing rules among Muslims not being accountable to the judiciary.

In Muslim law, oral will and donation is valid but in other religions only registered will and donation is valid. In Muslim law, more than one-third of property cannot be bequeathed, while in other religions 100% of property can be bequeathed. Will and charity are not religious or religious subjects by any means, but are a matter of civil right and human right, so it should be completely gender neutral and religion neutral.

– In Muslim law, the system of ‘succession’ is highly complex, there is excessive discrimination between sons and daughters in parental property, in other religions also the rights of wife in post-marriage property are undefined and the laws of succession are very complex, daughters after marriage. There is no arrangement to preserve the rights in the parental property and the rights of the wife in the property acquired after marriage are undefined. ‘Succession’ is not in any way a religious or religious matter but a matter of civil right and human right, so it should be completely gender neutral and religion neutral.

– The basis of divorce (divorce) is also not same for everyone. On the basis of adultery, Muslim can divorce his Bibi but Bibi cannot divorce her husband. In Hindu Parsi and Christianity, fornication is not the ground of divorce. Marriage may break in Hinduism on the basis of marriage at a young age, but it is not possible in a Parsi Christian Muslim. ‘Divorce’ is not in any way a religious or religious matter but is a matter of civil right and human right, so it should be completely gender neutral and religion neutral.

– The rule of adoption also differs for Hindu Muslim Zoroastrian Christians. Muslim cannot adopt and in other religions, adoption system with male prominence is applicable. ‘Adoption right’ is not a religious or religious subject by any means but a matter of civil right and human right, so it should be completely gender neutral and religion neutral.

In the letter written to the PM, it has been said that all the above subjects are related to civil rights and human rights which have no relation to religion or religion and neither can be called religious or religious practice but after 73 years of independence In the name of religion or religion, discrimination between women and men continues. Our Constitution makers had envisaged ‘Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code’ through Article 44 so that everyone gets equal rights. Uniform Civil Code or Indian Civil Code is the soul of our Constitution and has many benefits.

Implementing an ‘Indian Civil Code’ for all citizens of the country will free the country and society from hundreds of complex laws. In the present times, different British laws applicable to different religions create inferiority in everyone’s mind, so by applying an ‘Indian Civil Code’ for all citizens, everyone will get rid of inferiority complex. The concept of ‘one husband – one wife’ will apply equally to all Indians. A general rule of divorce through the court will apply to everyone. In ancestral property, son-daughter and son-daughter-in-law will get equal rights. In the event of divorce, the husband and wife will have equal rights in the property earned after marriage. Uniform law will apply to all Indians in respect of will, charity, religion, guardianship, sharing, etc. The discrepancy will end. A comprehensive and unified law will be available at the national level and will be equally applicable to all citizens, whether Hindu or Muslim, Parsi or Christian.

Finally, through this letter, the PM has been appealed that during the debate on Article 44, Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said- “In practice there is a civil code in this country whose provisions are universally and equally applicable throughout the country. . Member of Constituent Assembly K.M. Munshi said- “We are a progressive society and in such a situation we should integrate the country without interfering in religious activities. After detailed discussion, on November 23, 1948, Article 44 was added to our constitution and through this the government was directed to implement a uniform civil code for all citizens of the country. In such a situation, you are requested to give necessary instructions to the concerned ministries to implement ‘Uniform Civil Code’ on 23 November 2021 and to celebrate “Equal Rights Day” throughout the country.