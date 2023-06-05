Dear Alvarete,

The other day I was reading that in an archaeological site they had found a mother embracing her disabled son, protecting him from whatever threatened them. Thousands of years ago humans already protected each other, the feeling of family and friendship was already rooted. Human rights would not be on paper, but good people already applied them and fought for them without the need to be rewarded.

Today we have more rights than ever, but perhaps we have forgotten the essence and the reason for these rights. Prioritizing individual rights over the collective and confusing law with comfort is what can condemn us. Your life, and that of so many others, is not only a legal right but, even more important, a natural one, and my comfort should only be a handicap to overcome.

A few weeks ago you went camping with the Ava Foundation —Association to improve the quality of life of children with neurological disorders and their families—, which allowed the rest of the family to experience what others understand by a “normal” weekend.

For the first time, your mother and I were able to go together to see one of your sisters’ volleyball game, we left the windows wide open without fear that you would jump, we got up late and without the rush that your attention to the wake up. Also, we went out to dinner, found out that fast food chains are not so fast on Saturdays, and saw my childhood friend Mario at the movies. Your little sister removed the armrest between her seat and mine and kept hugging me and looking at me throughout the movie, as if I had never been so available to her, which led me to think that maybe I’m not doing the right things. things quite right.

The truth is that it was a weekend in which we disconnected a lot mentally, not so much physically, having not stopped doing things, as if we had never left home. We all really enjoyed ourselves, but when we were walking next to where you do athletics with the foundation, one of your sisters looked at me and she told me that she couldn’t stop thinking about you and that she missed you so much. Those days served us to disconnect and rest, but also to realize how much we depend on you and your smile. I hope to keep that in mind every time I go to complain.

That weekend was thanks to the dedication of wonderful people. People willing to help and give themselves for others. So much generosity can surprise or even generate rejection, but when you experience what it feels like to help, you understand that the main beneficiaries are those who help. We are ashamed to ask for help, it makes us uncomfortable, we believe that it weakens us and, therefore, we reject the outstretched hands of those who love us. We are so jealous of our problems that we entrench them internally, turning them into an unbearable burden. We don’t ask for help, but we don’t stop complaining, which should put us off.

One of the things I ask for the most is that one day you have a “friend” outside of your great schoolmates. You have a lot of people who love you and who care about you, but I get the feeling that something is missing; When I see you “playing” alone with your ball on the ground, my soul breaks. I remember when you went to the TGD class (preferential schooling centers for students with generalized developmental disorders) and in your regular reference class there was Sara, who didn’t see you as a sick child, she didn’t see you as one of the others, she saw you as his friend Alvarete. She invited you to her house and played with you, despite your difficulties, and even years later, from Germany, she still remembered you.

It may seem like a utopia, but I would love it if some of those who help you do not do it out of compassion, affection or even love, but do it out of friendship. In this way, their relationship with you would grow, it would be something more than a job or volunteering and, only then, they would understand that friendship does not require reciprocity and, by doing so, they would receive from you much more than what they give you.

We must learn to listen to the requests of the people we love, since many times they speak without speaking and shout in silence. Those tired-eyed smiles or stoop-shouldered walk. How easy it is to realize that a loved one needs help, but how difficult it is not to convince yourself otherwise.

For me, the mothers I know are the mirror in which we should all look at ourselves: because of their ease of understanding, their strength not to look the other way, and their ability to act despite being tired. Too bad they don’t know how to raise their voices asking for help or that our selfishness waxes our ears. Your mother, tireless, with her example gives me more strength than anyone else and without her nothing would be the same.

That mother who hugged her son could not save him from danger, but she gave him the strength to face it. How many mothers today do the same for their children, being strong for them, crying on the inside and smiling on the outside, showing the world that there is no greater and more selfless love than that of a mother.

I love you,

Alvaro Villanueva He is the father of Alvarete, a child who suffers from a rare disease, and founder of the Fundación Luchadores AVA. Alvarete is 16 years old and suffers from contiguous gene syndrome, which has caused him to have two other pathologies: tuberous sclerosis and polycystic kidney disease.

