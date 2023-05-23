Today I will not address any current issue of political or social interestI sincerely hope you will excuse me for make personal use of this privileged space. Currently, there are countless days on the calendar that mark commemorations or celebrations that range from the bland to the transcendental. But if a date exists, capable of generating a total consensus due to its importance and intrinsic value, that without any doubt is mother’s Day. And it is that finally all of us come from that life-giving maternal womb. In addition, in this time of change, where gender equality and equity are being recognized and established as axiological and universal premises, the pre-eminence of women is becoming evident in practically all areas in which we interact as a society. And of course, it is the family space where said feminine preponderance becomes more evident, since the maternal bond is the main link in the life of every human being.

However, There is also a great contribution from the father figure, which only gains value if it is exercised with absolute responsibility and unconditionality.. To the extent that we strive to meet these requirements, it will be the emotional gratification we as parents get from seeing our children fulfilled.

I bring this up not so much to highlight the paternal figure, but rather to express what, like a server, many more fathers must surely be feeling at this time, seeing that their daughter or son has grown up, already He did as a professional and has already emigrated in search of new horizons. That is why this time I want to share this simple letter to my only daughter.

To my daughter Paola:

Today, as is customary since you left, with nostalgia I remember each stage of your life and everything, everything seems like it was just yesterday.

It seems like only yesterday that God gave us the blessing of having you.

It seems like only yesterday that I heard you call me dad for the first time.

It seems like only yesterday that you surprised us by standing up and walking.

It seems like it was just yesterday when you asked permission to go out and play.

It seems like it was only yesterday when you excitedly confided in us about your first friendships.

Seems like only yesterday when I was playing dolls with you.

It seems like it was just yesterday when we celebrated your thematic anniversaries.

It seems like yesterday when you with courage and me with fear, you did without my help to ride a bike.

It seems like it was just yesterday when you were the one planning our walks or trips.

It seems like it was just yesterday when we were negotiating the time of your arrival home.

It seems like yesterday when you left to study far from home.

Yes daughter, I know very well that although a long time has passed since all of this, I will always remember it as if it had been yesterday, because that is how I can stop time and treasure those moments that have made it less difficult for me to see you grow and find your own way.

That is why today, when I see you fulfilled and happy in another city, I wanted to publish these words, firstly in honor of everything you represent for me, but also in recognition of that maturity, intelligence and kindness that have led you to where you are today… and that is just the beginning.

With love.

Your dad.