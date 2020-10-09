72 members of the influential SME parliamentary group warned in a letter to Union parliamentary group leader Brinkhaus of an “orgy of burden and paternalism” for companies – with a view to the coalition partner SPD. But there is hope for an upswing.

I.In the Union parliamentary group there is increasing protest against the course of the black-red coalition. In a letter to parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus, the influential parliamentary group for medium-sized companies (PKM) called for a moratorium on the economy in view of the tense situation of many companies.

The letter also warned against an “orgy of burden and paternalism” with a view to the coalition partner SPD. The letter has been signed by 72 PKM members. It is not enough to agree on a burden moratorium in April in the coalition committee: “In view of the serious situation, it must be consistently enforced.”

The address of Brinkhaus says: “It is important not to burden, but also to relieve, or to put it in your own words:“ Don’t put additional bricks on, but rather pack away ”.” What is currently happening with the coalition partner The SPD shows that it is an excessive “inciting” of burdens. “In the current situation, however, we must by no means let that continue.”

The situation in the economy and on the labor market is tense, but at the same time there is hope for an upswing and a little more normalcy. The state has also contributed to this hope with aid now in the three-digit billion range and is continuing this aid.

This was and is possible above all at the expense of the taxpayers of today and tomorrow. “It would be irresponsible to destroy what has been achieved in this way through an“ orgy of burden and tutelage ”for medium-sized businesses and industry. Such a coalition logic is incomprehensible and unacceptable for us. “

The letter is signed by, for example, the chairman of the SME parliamentary group, Christian von Stetten, and parliamentary group vice-president Carsten Linnemann, as well as other representatives of the business wing.