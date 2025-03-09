Letter to a working class woman

My mother has soft palms with the ajados folds. The fingerprints have been erased. I have always believed that they have been sanded by the abrasion of bleach and salfumán who used his entire life as a household worker, sometimes, few, paid in foreign houses, the most, almost all, as caregiver of her children and her husband in her own house. Now he takes care of her, with much love and self -denial, because the abrasion that has left her palms without friction has also burned a lung and carries within himself a working disease that will never be recognized. She has not smoked in life, her nodule sprouted for her for fifty years cleaning and shit products. He has worked a lifetime without even having the right to a non -contributory pension and on top of that unpaid work has become severe seriously. The pension belongs to my father, but without my mother’s work I would never have had the possibility of winning that pension. My mother, before my mother, is a working class woman, a working woman. One of the women who make it possible for capitalism to be efficient because they are responsible for the world to work with a huge mass of unpaid work essential so that the system has the slightest opportunity to be effective. It is not called slave work, but it seems to him.

No one in my family could have been what is without the work of my mother, of any working class woman of any Spanish family, of any working class woman who had as a surname to be a mother, but that has been more than that last name, which are much more and whose identity is more valuable than the one that is socially recognized for having given birth and raised to some children. The welfare of society rests on the shoulders of millions of working class women who have been mothers or have not dedicated their existence to the care of others. We are what we are, we have studied what we have studied, we have worked what we have worked, because we had a full -time worker waiting at home doing everything we thought he had not been, that it was not a job, that it was simply his obligation as a mother, wife and wife. Or a gift, because they loved us very much. You may not think so, some still do it, but we have all gone through those moments when we never stop to reflect on the enormous effort that domestic work involves. Surely because we never do it.