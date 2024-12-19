They’re going to leave you stranded, mate. They are going to leave you exposed and with your ass in the air. The question is when. It’s just a matter of time. Maybe what interests you deep down is the quantum. If the price is worth it, if what you are earning makes your life better, even if the mirror at home fills you with fog, I can understand what you are doing. If you are sure – I will not forget this either – that when this period ends they will offer you something to maintain the levelI understand you, but I don’t admire you and I respect you very little.

In the world of marketing there is a lot of talk about the four P’s. They were devised by Harvard professor Jerome McCarthy in 1960. They are product, price, place and promotion. In the complex world of relations between politics and journalism we could also talk about a few pestsas the owner of this column already does with some affection. Maybe you see yourself identified with some of them.

I can think of a few more that could define a few professional colleagues who, like you have done, have taken the bait and have chosen to forget their obligation and align themselves with one another. Pathetic, polarized, part, prostituted, pernicious, permissive, petulant, paternalistic, paranoid, partial, passive, impoverished, protagonist, painful, dangerous, harmful, permeable, disturbing, heavy and pestilent.

There is also one thing that I do not forget and it is the most important. You have submitted to it, you have wanted to be like what it means, it has fascinated you, it has dazzled you and it has filled your bank account. You have delegated the thinking to her. It has also given you a role and an adrenaline rush that you did not get in your work. You know what I mean. It is the mistake of a politician because what you do is no longer control, but rather serve the boss to whom you have delegated too much. You have become one of them. Accept it.

Jiminy Cricket looks at you and tells you that this is not the way. Dynamite the separation of powers, attack justice when it doesn’t treat your people well, insult, use easy and hackneyed refrains like someone stuffing the Christmas turkey, use incantatory words as if we were all idiots and forget, finally, that you obligation was to control, Being independent and not a pathetic disposable puppet are inappropriate attitudes for someone who calls himself a journalist.. Wake up.