The letter allegedly from Los Chapitos published by Milenio talks about fentanyl, the Sinaloa Cartel, the DEA, other independent criminal groups and more

On the night of Wednesday, May 3, at least three operations were carried out in Culiacán, almost at the same time as Milenio published a letter on his newscast where allegedly “Los Chapitos”sons of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, claimed not to be related to fentanyl.

If you want to know details about this news and the content of the letter that ‘Los Chapitos’ allegedly sent to the media, you can do it in the links located at the beginning of the text. If you already read them, let’s continue.

As you know, in other fragments of the document presented by Azucena Uresti, it is mentioned that the children of the former drug trafficker imprisoned in the ADX Florence maximum security prison, They are not the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) nor do they pretend to be.

Still, it became clear that there are other independent criminal groups in Mexico and other parts of the worldwho allegedly run their businesses using the ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán brand to improve their deals.

in the letter it was mentioned that Los Chapitos is not engaged in the fentanyl businessconsidering “somewhat unprecedented” the charges imposed by the DEA on Friday, April 14, 2023.

“The anti-drug agency of the most powerful country in the world announced charges against us for importing and selling fentanyl. The fame of our name reached an unsuspected position. We have never worked with fentanyl.”

Later in the text it was specified that in Sinaloa "there are many who work it (fentanyl). That is why there are seizures, which have a first and last name, investigate. It is enough that they send a single agent to the state, so that they really know what is happening in Sinaloa. It's easy to know who really owns all those seizures."

In the text The media and government organizations were invited to investigate everything that revolves around drugs in Sinaloa and throughout the Republic to answer some basic questions.