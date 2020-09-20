Donald Trump receives an envelope with highly toxic ricin. The sender is apparently from Canada. The security authorities are investigating.

Donald Trump* has apparently been the target of an attack.

An envelope was sent to the President of the United States* sent that the highly toxic Ricin included.

included. The FBI and the Secret Service have started investigations into the author of the letter.

Washington – US President Donald Trump has evidently become the addressee of a letter that is highly toxic Ricin included. However, the US security authorities had managed to intercept the envelope before it received the US presidents have achieved. The letter therefore never reached the White House.

Donald Trump receives an envelope with ricin – security authorities alerted

According to matching media reports from, among others, the “New York Times” and “CNN”, the Secret Service experts have so far assumed that the Letter with the ricin from Canada Donald Trump had been sent. Two independent tests had shown that the powder contained in the envelope was said ricin. Both the FBI and the Secret Service have started investigations.

A package containing the poison ricin and addressed to President Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to officials. https://t.co/2gJJpDwdwn pic.twitter.com/5yx24lGq10 – CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2020

People in Canada were dismayed. Mary-Liz Power, spokeswoman for Bill Blair, who is Minister for Public Safety, told CNN: “We are aware of worrying reports that apparently one Letter with ricin from Canada to the US presidents The Canadian security forces would work closely with their partner services in the United States to resolve the matter quickly.

Attack on Donald Trump: authorities investigate connection with packages in Texas

The US authorities are also currently investigating whether there is a link between the Letter with ricinwho at Donald Trump and other similar parcels sent to different addresses in Texas and apparently from the same sender in Canada.

US President Donald Trump in the White House. The envelope with the poisonous ricin apparently never reached him. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In which Poison ricin is a highly toxic protein that is obtained from the seeds of the miracle tree. If a person inhales, swallows or injects the poison, it leads to severe organ damage or – depending on the dose – death. There is no known antidote.

Ricin attack on Donald Trump: no threat to public safety

According to an official statement by the FBI, they are working together with the Secret Service and the US Post to come to terms with the attack Donald Trump. However, there is no danger to public safety. Trump himself was probably not in Washington at all at the time the letter was received, but at one of them Campaign event* in North Carolina.

All mail to the White House or Donald Trump is addressed, will initially be stored outside the US capital Washington and examined there. Swiss Post only reaches the after a thorough check US presidents. (By Daniel Dillmann with afp) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network