According to media reports, an envelope with the poison ricin was sent to the White House. The letter was addressed to US President Donald Trump and was intercepted this week, the news channel CNN reported on Saturday, citing security officials.

The “New York Times“Wrote that the envelope came from Canada according to investigators. The authorities tried to determine whether other similar letters could have been sent.

Letters containing the highly toxic ricin had already been sent to President Barack Obama and the then New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013. All mail for the White House is now sorted and checked in a different location before it reaches the US president’s seat, CNN said. The substance can be fatal even in small amounts. (dpa)