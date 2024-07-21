NY.- Donald Trump’s campaign on Saturday released an update on the former president’s health, a week after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The memo, from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as Trump’s White House physician, offers new details about the nature of the Republican candidate’s injuries and the treatment he received immediately after the attack.

According to Jackson, Trump suffered a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle that passed “less than a quarter inch from entering his head and struck the top of his right ear.”

The bullet trail, he said, “produced a 2cm wide wound that extended to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was significant bleeding initially, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper part of the ear.”

While the swelling has since resolved and the wound “is starting to granulate and heal properly,” he said Trump is still experiencing intermittent bleeding, necessitating the bandage that was on display at last week’s Republican National Convention.

“Given the extensive and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required,” he wrote.