Berlin (dpa)

Former German national football team goalkeeper Jens Lehmann lost his place on the supervisory board of Hertha Berlin over a racist text message.

A spokesman for Schalke investor Lars Windhorst said Lehmann would no longer become an advisor to the company, a position that gave him the right to sit on the German club board.

Lyman was appointed by Findhurst and then to the club board to replace Jürgen Klinsmann, the former coach of the team a year ago.

Dennis Ojo, a former German player and current critic of the Sky network, earlier published a message he received from Lehmann via the WhatsApp application on Instagram, in which Lehmann asked, “Is Dennis the black person I have chosen who can meet the quota?” Lehmann apologized for the message on Twitter, but the damage was done, and Herta also welcomed his absence on the club’s board of directors.

Club president Werner Jaggenbauer said: “Hertha Club distributes itself from any form of racism. Such statements do not in any way coincide with the values ​​that Hertha supports and is active for.”