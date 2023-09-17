Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/16/2023 – 18:29

Letter written in 1942 by a Jesuit and found in the Vatican archives mentions the killing of Jews in Belzec. Document sheds new light on the role of the controversial pontiff who led the Church during World War II. Pope Pius knew about the existence of Jewish extermination camps built by the Nazi regime, indicates a 1942 letter found in the Vatican Archives and published by the newspaper Italian Il Corriere della Sera.

The unpublished document, dated December 14, 1942, was located by archivist Giovanni Coco, who assessed that it will serve to try to “clarify and understand the terrible period in which Pacelli (Eugenio Pacelli, the baptismal name of Pius 12) led the Church”. “It’s a unique case, it has enormous value,” he added.

The letter, sent by the anti-Nazi German Jesuit Lothar König (1096-1946) to the Pope’s private secretary, describes the atrocities committed by the Nazis, including the slaughter of around 6,000 Jews and Poles a day in the Bełzec extermination camp, located in Poland occupied by the Nazis. The document also mentions the “Auschwitz camp” and includes an appendix with the number of priests imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp, near Munich.

Although news of the atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis had already reached the pope’s ears, this information was especially important because it came from a reliable source in the Church, said Giovanni Coco. Archivist Coco said he is not “100% sure” that Pius saw the letter, but that it is possible to point out “99% certainty” because it was delivered to the pope’s personal secretary, his “right-hand man”.

According to the investigator, the letter also makes reference to other communications and represents “the only evidence of a correspondence that had to be nurtured and prolonged over time” and that drew the attention of the Holy See to Nazi crimes.

The letter was found thanks to the fact that on March 2, 2020, all documents relating to Pius 12’s pontificate were released.

Controversial role of the Catholic Church in World War II

The role of the Catholic Church in World War II (1939-1945) remains controversial. Pope Pius XII, who commanded the institution from 1939 to 1958, was accused by critics of acting with indifference to the Holocaust and remaining silent about the misdeeds of Hitler and Mussolini. His supporters claim that he acted behind the scenes to save Jews and other persecuted people.

In early September, new documents indicated that Catholic institutions in Rome, Italy, sheltered at least 3,200 Jews fleeing Nazism. The information was contained in a statement signed by the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, the Jewish Community of Rome and Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to remember the Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

A book published in the United States in 2022 by David Kertzer – entitled “The Pope at War” – suggests, however, that the Jewish lives that the Holy See was most committed to saving were those who had converted to Catholicism or who were children of inter-religious marriages.

The Holy See never formulated an explicit condemnation of the Third Reich and its regime during Pius’s papacy. Some scholars argue that Pius did not want to confront Hitler because of his own opposition to communism or because he believed the Axis powers could win the war. Some also argue that he wanted to avoid alienating millions of German Catholics and Nazi sympathizers.

Other historians argue that the Church’s position was delicate, and that Pius may have remained silent so as not to jeopardize the clandestine aid that various Catholic authorities had been providing to those persecuted by the regime and out of fear that the Nazis would retaliate against Polish Christians after the occupation. from the country. This is also the assessment of archivist Coco. “There was concern about what might happen to Catholics in Poland, in Eastern Europe, in the Third Reich, in all the territories under Nazi control, where it was difficult for the Church to intervene,” he said.