





The “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” reached 1 million signatures on the reading day at Largo São Francisco, this Thursday, 11. The manifesto initially had 3 thousand signatories from different sectors of civil society and opened to the general public on July 26. At least 77 law schools in 26 states and the Federal District, according to a survey by the former president of the National Federation of Law Students, Rodrigo Siqueira Junior.

In the capital of São Paulo, the act had approximately 8 thousand people outside the USP Law School. There were about 600 people inside, among intellectuals, politicians, artists and leaders of social movements. The speeches highlighted the Brazilian electoral system in the face of threats of setbacks. There were also public demonstrations in support of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The letter is inspired by the Letter to Brazilians of 1977 – a text of repudiation of the military regime, written by the jurist Goffredo Silva Telles, and also read in Largo de São Francisco.

“We want free and peaceful elections, an electoral process without fake news, without intimidation,” said USP’s dean, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Jr. During her speech, Patrícia Vanzolini, president of the São Paulo section of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), defended the improvement of democracy, but emphasized that the moment is now to reaffirm the democratic regime. “This is the moment when we will say that yes, we want to move forward and we will not accept setbacks”.

On the same day, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, released a letter about the manifestos. In a forceful tone, the minister wrote that the defense of democratic order and human dignity “imposes a categorical rejection of flirting with setbacks”.

All the main candidates for the presidency, with the exception of Bolsonaro, are signatories. The current head of the Executive called those who joined the movement as “hard-headed” and “without character”.

In a post on his personal Twitter account early this Thursday afternoon, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked the acts in defense of democracy that have taken place in several large cities in the country since the beginning of the day. In several tweets, he published about the reduction in the price of diesel oil announced by Petrobras.

The document in defense of the higher courts and the Electoral Justice anticipates the acts of September 7, which are being organized by Bolsonaro supporters.

On the networks, opponents of Bolsonaro dominate mentions on the networks in the debate on the letter for democracy. according to Estadão Network Monitorthe letter had seven times more mentions on Twitter throughout this Thursday than Independence Day – whose debate focuses on the political act convened by Bolsonaro, as the blog showed.

The lifting of Estadão on the platform created in partnership with the company Torabit, there were 116,900 mentions on Twitter and YouTube about the letter until 6 pm. The subject exploded at 10 am, when the event began at USP. On the other hand, the measurement on the 7th of September reached 15.8 thousand mentions. Some posts promise an “answer” for August 11th.

The debate on the letter for democracy on the social network this Thursday morning was marked by opposition to Bolsonaro on Twitter. The president’s name ranked third in terms of this type of content, with a predominance of negative sentiment. Critics still managed to leverage the term “Bolsonaro leaves, democracy stays” to the first place in the trending topics in Brazil and eighth in the world.

Read the full letter

In August 1977, amidst the celebrations of the sesquicentennial of the foundation of legal courses in the country, professor Goffredo da Silva Telles Junior, master of all of us, in the free territory of Largo de São Francisco, read the Letter to Brazilians, in which he denounced the illegitimacy of the then military government and the state of exception in which we lived. It also called for the re-establishment of the rule of law and the convening of a National Constituent Assembly.

The seed planted bore fruit. Brazil overcame the military dictatorship. The National Constituent Assembly rescued the legitimacy of our institutions, reestablishing the democratic rule of law with the prevalence of respect for fundamental rights.

We have the powers of the Republic, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, all independent, autonomous and committed to respecting and ensuring compliance with the greater pact, the Federal Constitution.

Under the guise of the Federal Constitution of 1988, about to complete its 34th anniversary, we went through free and periodic elections, in which the political debate on projects for the country was always democratic, with the final decision being left to popular sovereignty.

Goffredo’s lesson is embodied in our Constitution “All power emanates from the people, who exercise it through their elected representatives or directly, under the terms of this Constitution”.

Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. Electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice.

Our democracy has grown and matured, but much remains to be done. We live in a country of profound social inequalities, with shortages in essential public services, such as health, education, housing and public security. We have a long way to go in developing our economic potential in a sustainable way. The State is inefficient in the face of its numerous challenges. Demands for greater respect and equality of conditions in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation are still far from being fully met.

In the coming days, in the midst of these challenges, we will have the beginning of the electoral campaign to renew the mandates of state and federal legislatures and executives. At this moment, we should have the apex of democracy with the dispute between the various political projects aimed at convincing the electorate of the best proposal for the country’s direction in the coming years.

Instead of a civic celebration, we are going through a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections.

Groundless attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the breakdown of the constitutional order are intolerable.

We have recently witnessed authoritarian rants that have jeopardized secular American democracy. There, the attempts to destabilize democracy and the people’s confidence in the fairness of the elections were not successful, nor will they be successful here.

Our civic conscience is much greater than the opponents of democracy imagine. We know how to put aside minor differences in favor of something much bigger, the defense of the democratic order.

Imbued with the civic spirit that underpinned the 1977 Letter to Brazilians and gathered in the same free territory of Largo de São Francisco, regardless of the electoral or partisan preference of each one, we call on Brazilians to stay alert in the defense of democracy and respect for the election result.

In today’s Brazil there is no more room for authoritarian setbacks. Dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily involves respect for the results of the elections.

In civic vigil against attempts at ruptures, we cry out in unison:

Democratic Rule of Law Always!!!!







