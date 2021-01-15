Dear university community:

The Governing Council meeting today in an extraordinary session has unanimously agreed to suspend the realization of face-to-face exams for two weeks from next Monday, January 18, 2021.

The session has taken stock of the first week of exams, in which approximately a third of those provided for in this call have been completed under strict security conditions for both students and teachers and the PAS. The members of the Governing Council have highlighted the responsibility with which the students have acted at all times, as well as the work carried out by the dean teams, the teaching staff, the administration and services staff and the security and cleaning staff, thanks to which the University of Murcia has proven to be a safe environment.

Notwithstanding this, the Governing Council is also aware of the indirect risk represented by the mobility and displacement of university students from their homes throughout the regional geography and outside of it, a risk aggravated by the worsening of the data of health. In addition, it has been stressed that the age group in which the most positives are being registered these days is between 17 and 34 years old.

Taking all this into account, the University of Murcia, in an exercise of social responsibility, considers that it can and should contribute to the containment of the pandemic with the approval of a measure such as the one indicated, while preserving the value of the face-to-face evaluation .

The suspension delays until February 1 the resumption of the face-to-face exams, which will follow the same established order and will be developed in accordance with their already published calls regarding place, time and characteristics.

The exams scheduled in online mode or the evaluation of subjects with continuous evaluation mode will not be affected by the suspension.

Likewise, the suspension entails a delay in the start of the second semester and in the dates of the June and July calls, the scheduling of which will take place later.

The situation continues to be difficult and decision-making in the midst of so much uncertainty is not easy. That is why I want to thank all the members of the university community represented in the Governing Council for their willingness and their effort to reach an agreement that is valid both for its content and for being the result of consensus within the highest governing body of the University. of Murcia.

And I also want to thank the entire university community, and especially our students, for their patience, their understanding and their responsibility in a situation as complicated as the one we are experiencing.

A hug.