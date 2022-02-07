Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Letter for baseball people, fans, players of all categories, managers, coaches, team owners, executives, journalists, narrators and sidekicks.

I am the Unknown Player, that is, I am the voice of all of us in baseball who have reached this Hereafter, which for you is the Hereafter.

I want to discuss the case of steroid use and the dozens of similar substances that are out there.

I have heard and read some clueless and misinformed people calling those who injected steroids cheaters. Huge mistake.

The definition of a cheat is…: “A person who plans or takes an action to deceive a person”.

Nobody cheated anybody in the Major Leagues. In all the clubhouses it was known who was injecting the thing, because no one was hiding at the time of the hour. And there wasn’t a single player who didn’t know why such a blow was applied.

If not all, almost all the bigleaguers and those in the Minors were on steroids. So much so that Senator George John Mitchell Jr. investigated for 20 months only the Mayores, and identified 88 consumers. But he warned that he hadn’t had time to investigate all of them.

The 409-page report, which included the use of steroids and human growth hormones, was released on December 23, 2007. Two years earlier, the book Juiced, by José Canseco, had appeared, which was the trigger, because it revealed how PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) circulated in the Majors and how commissioner Bud Selig supported them.

But, to be honest, that was nothing new.

Since the beginning of professional baseball, in 1871, players, including me, have supplied ourselves with something that, we suppose, helps us improve in the game.

I drank two greens with water before each game. We called them that because they were large green capsules, about the size of a phalanx. In most lockers they could be seen, because no one hid them. Hundreds of ‘greens’ in transparent jars.

Just amphetamines.

“Amphetamines…: Stimulant drugs. They cause the communication between the brain and the body to speed up. Whoever takes them will be more alert and physically more active. Some people use amphetamines to stay awake at work or to study before exams.”

Nothing new under the sun. Yes, most of us in baseball have used something to play better.

Good luck, hugs, the Unknown Player.

