Paris. The public letter signed by magnate Elon Musk and hundreds of experts to pause the development of artificial intelligence (AI) sparked a debate on the networks among academics on Thursday.

The dizzying advances of AI led Musk, founder of electric car giant Tesla and current Twitter patron, to sign that letter, in the face of what he calls “dramatic economic and political disruption (especially for democracy) that will cause the AI”.

Despite the fact that the letter, published on the site futureoflife.orgwas endorsed by independent thinkers such as historian Yuval Noah Hariri, or Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, some academics protest what they consider a misinterpretation of the discussion.

Timnit Gebru, a researcher specializing in artificial intelligence ethics, wrote an academic paper that was quoted in the letter from Musk and his co-religionists, and is now disgruntled.

“They basically say the opposite of what we say and quote in our article,” he explains.

The other author of the article, Emily Bender, for her part, describes the open letter as a “muddle.”

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen AI labs launch into an uncontrolled race to develop and deploy increasingly powerful digital brains that no one, not even their creators, can reliably understand, predict, or control,” Musk said. and the experts.

The director of Open AI, which designed ChatGPT, Sam Altman, admitted that he was “a little afraid” that his algorithm would be used for “disinformation on a large scale or cyberattacks”.

The academics Gebru and Bender affirm instead that the danger of AI is “the concentration of power in the hands of the people, the reproduction of systems of oppression, the damage to the information ecosystem.”

One of the signatories of the open letter, Emad Mostaque, founder of the British company Stability AI, assured for his part that he was retracting the demand for a six-month moratorium.

“I don’t think a six month hiatus is the best idea,” he said on Twitter.

no contradictions

Psychology professor Gary Marcus, signatory to the letter, considers instead in a counter-reply that “skeptics have to issue an alarm; there is no contradiction in this regard.”

Although industry giants such as Google, Meta and Microsoft have spent years researching AI-based programs to speed up tasks such as translation or targeted advertising, it is the algorithms from companies like OpenAI that have caused controversy.

Its ChatGPT chatbot, capable of holding complex conversations with humans, has just been updated with a new version, GPT-4, which is even more powerful.

“Should we allow machines to flood our information channels with propaganda and lies? Should we automate all jobs, including rewarding ones? (…) Should we risk losing control of our civilization? These decisions should not be delegated to technological leaders not elected”, the signatories of the letter point out.