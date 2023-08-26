The Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán upon his arrival in the US, in 2017. Reuters

El Chapo Guzmán is alone. The leader of the Sinaloa Cartel has been locked up in the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado for four years. This week he has asked Judge Brian Cogan for permission to be visited in jail by Emma Coronel and her two daughters, minors. By means of a handwritten letter, the 66-year-old drug trafficker asks the togado to consider the request once his wife is released on parole, on September 13. The influencer and former beauty queen, Guzmán’s third marriage, obtained house arrest last June and has been in a residence in Los Angeles ever since, preparing her for her return to freedom. “From that date on, she will be able to travel throughout the country, since she will have probation,” argues El Chapo.

Guzmán affirms in his letter that the prosecutors in the case had opposed the criminal meeting with Coronel during his trial in New York a few years ago. The prosecution’s argument was that the wife of the leader of the criminal organization could help him intimidate the witnesses who testified against him during the historic trial. “Something absurd, since what is said during the visit is all recorded and, apart from that, there are cameras,” writes the boss, who refers to himself at times in the third person. That fear has been extinguished, because “Guzmán is already sentenced” and “there is no longer even a hearing (sic)”. Guzman, however, has another trial pending for drug trafficking in Chicago.

El Chapo not only asks Cogan for the presence of Coronel, but also for the daughters he has with her, Emali Guadalupe and María Joaquina. “They are studying in Mexico and they can only travel to visit their father on vacation, two or three times a year maximum,” she says. The minors are 12 years old and have US nationality, since they were born in Los Angeles. Guzmán affirms that his mother and his brothers cannot visit him in Colorado because they do not have a visa to enter the United States.

Cogan’s office received the document on Wednesday and made it public on Friday. It is not the first communication that the judge receives from one of his most famous sentenced. A few weeks ago, Guzmán wrote to him to complain about the prison authorities, who keep him and the other 320 inmates under strict surveillance in his cells and with only one hour a day outdoors. The capo affirms that the warden does not allow him to receive documents from his defense. “They always use the excuse that it is because Guzmán escaped from a prison in Mexico,” said the criminal, who has described it as “ridiculous.”

Guzmán, however, did not just escape from a prison in his native country. He embarrassed the prison authorities and, incidentally, two different governments, fleeing from the two strictest detention centers in Mexico. The first time was in 2001 with President Vicente Fox and the second in 2015 with Enrique Peña Nieto, after carrying out a movie evasion. The US authorities do not rule out that Guzmán’s communication with his lawyers is intended to plot a new attempt. No one has escaped the Colorado Supermax since it opened in 1994. The center is known as the Alcatraz of the Rocky Mountains.

Since 2021, the criminal had denounced being the victim of “cruel and unfair treatment” from the moment of his extradition to the United States, in 2017. The capo indicated in the letter that the confinement was affecting him physically and mentally, which caused him “headaches”, memory loss, cramps and depression. “I have suffered a lot,” said the capo, who is serving a life sentence with an added 30 years in prison. In addition, Cogan ordered a payment of 12,000 million dollars for the damages that the company has done to him.

In another letter made public in March, Guzmán again complained about the harsh conditions of his isolation. In three pages, in addition to requesting some benefits in his process, the criminal stated that the authorities have only allowed him nine calls with his lawyer over the course of a year. He considered it highly discriminatory. On that occasion, El Chapo apologized to the judge for not having sent his communication earlier. It took him over a month to get a postage stamp for the letter to leave the jail cell. inmate 89914053 and go out into the outside world.

