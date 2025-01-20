Marc Murtrawho this Sunday was named president of the Telefónica group, addressed to employees to assume maximum responsibility in ‘teleco’ with “humility, desire to listen, ambition and with the pride of becoming part of something big, very big.”

At the same time, the executive shared his commitment to “make Telefónica even greater” with all employees, applying “perseverance, professionalism, adapting to our markets and being engines of the digital revolution.” At the end of his letter, Murtra indicated that “he is a newcomer to the Telefónica family, but I am already a proud telephone operator.”

To the entire Telefónica family, to my new home:

I want to address you to convey that I assume the Presidency of Telefónica with humility, desire to listen, ambition and with the pride of becoming part of something big, very big. I am very aware that Telefónica is the result of the work of many people, talent, effort and years of work. Thus, the entire world has been able to see what Telefónica is in its centenary.

I am committed to making Telefónica even greater with you. It is a great challenge and we can implement it by applying perseverance, professionalism, adapting to our markets and being drivers of the digital revolution.

I have dedicated my entire professional life, in one way or another, to the impact of technology on companies, people and society. With this I have learned that without people there are no projects, services, companies or technology. Therefore, I want to work with all of you in this exciting endless challenge that is Telefónica. I want us to look together for new opportunities to continue making a difference in the digital age, where Spain and its great strategic companies have a lot to say to the rest of the world.

I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors for their trust and for the mandate they have given me. I also want to show my great appreciation to José María Álvarez-Pallete for his work at the head of Telefónica and for his generosity.

I am a newcomer to the Telefónica family, but I am already a proud Telefónica member.

Telefónica is the future and the best is yet to come.