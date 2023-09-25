My valued friend Brian: For me, you are the Manager of the Year. They will say that you have a roster of very good players… For that reason, since the better you get, the more difficult they are to manage, because the egos are gigantic. And you can’t argue with me about that, because I managed the 1927 Yankees, considered the best team in history, comparable only to the 1975 Reds. Well, we won 110 of 154 games.

Of course, at that time there were no billionaires on the roster. The one who earned the most was “Babe” Ruth, whom no one could direct, and only received 70 thousand dollars for the season. However, there were many egos, and very big ones.

I imagine what your struggle will be like with so many super-rich people in that clubhouse. But you’ve made them play well. Very good and for a long time. By the way, you have been the only one to lead a team to five postseasons in six years, even the World Series of 2021. Hip, hooray!

As you know, I managed the Cardinals for five seasons and the Yankees for another 12, a total of 17 (1913-1929) and left a record of 1413-1134. Twice we won more than 100 games, in 1927, 110-44, and in 1928, 101-53. The season had 154 games.

But, well, let’s talk about you. I am impressed with how confidently you decide in the most difficult moments and how you dominate the entire field all the time.

However, you are one of the lowest paid, with 800 thousand dollars annually, when there are managers who receive 6 million or more per season. Anyway, the good thing is that you are signed until 2025.

After all, dollars do not speak of quality. Quality is when you get to the World Series. And this year, not only do I hope to see you again at such functions, I also want you to win it. You deserve it for such a good job all year.

But it would seem unfair to me, it would be an excess of selfishness, if we talked about good managers 2023 And let’s not mention others who have also had tremendous campaigns.

Like Craig Councell (Brewers) and Torey Lovullo (Diamondbcks), in your National League. And in the American League, Bruce Bochy (Rangers), Kevin Cash (Rays) and Dusty Baker (Astros). Of course, these qualifications are very difficult, very risky. They rightly say that games are won by players and lost by managers. But I dare to declare myself a Snitkersista, for your quality and for the credit that what I did in the same efforts gives me.

Anyway, friend Brian, from this More here what you call Beyond, I will be watching your steps in the postseason. A tight hug. You already know how much I admire you… Miller.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.